IMG Academy Names Kevin Craggs As Director Of Golf

IMG Academy has announced the addition of renowned PGA Advanced Fellow Professional and former tournament player Kevin Craggs as Director of Golf. In his role, Craggs will oversee all aspects of the IMG Academy golf program for boarding school, camps, professional player training and events.

“This was an incredible opportunity to oversee the development of so many talented, passionate players from all across the globe,” said Craggs. “IMG Academy has a unique culture and community of athletic and academic development and equipped with resources unmatched by most professional golf facilities. I’m excited to have the opportunity to continue IMG’s tradition of developing players to excel at the next stage of their career.”

Craggs joins IMG from Bishop’s Gate Golf Academy, where he served as Director of Golf Coaching and Instruction. Following his career playing on the European Tours, he moved into coaching and served as the Scottish National Team coach for several years. Craggs has since developed players at every level of the game from juniors, up to professional on both the U.S. and European Tours, including the likes of Colin Montgomerie and IMG Academy alumna Paula Creamer.

“Kevin’s knowledge of the sport and track record with player development is renowned within the golfing world,” remarked IMG Academy Athletic Director Scott Dean. “The addition of Kevin to our program is a game changer, and we are excited for all of our students and pros who are going to benefit from his insights.”

In addition to naming Craggs as Director, longtime senior golf instructor Scott Davies has been promoted to the role of Director of Golf Operations. Davies boasts more than two decades of coaching experience and joined IMG Academy in 2011. Davies has worked with the likes of European Tour winner and two-time collegiate player of the year Pablo Martin, and European Tour winners Alexander Noren and Peter Uihlein, in addition to LPGA players Karin Sjodin, Pernilla Lindberg and 2002 US Amateur Public Links winner Annie Thurman.

