Golf, Guinness & Oyster Gathering returns to Burhill this summer

Burhill Golf Club, home to two championship golf courses and a host of The Open Championship Qualifying Series, will stage the fourth leg of the Golf, Guinness & Oyster Gathering 2018 (GGOG) when the world series heads to the UK in June this year.

A premium yet fun golf event with an emphasis on networking, the GGOG was established in 2013 by co-founders Grant Muskett and Lord Iveagh – a descendant of Guinness stout inventor Arthur Guinness – who were keen to revamp the traditional model of corporate golf days.

Commenting on the event, Muskett said: “Corporate golf days got stale and sterile plus many people, given the economic crisis, found it harder to attend golf days, in general and justify it. Hence we wanted to polish the old model and enhance the offering by targeting c-suites and high net worth individuals, with a focus on less being more and with b2b networking at the centre.

“With more than 50 percent repeat attendees each year and clients now wishing to attend other gatherings around the world, the World Series speaks for itself.”

The series raises awareness and funds for The Iveagh Trust, which was set up more than 125 years ago by the Guinness family to provide affordable rented housing and accommodation for people on low incomes in the Dublin City area.

Initially formed as a stand-alone event which took place each year between 2013 and 2016 at Burhill Golf Club, owned by the Guinness family since its opening in 1907, the GGOG world series was established in 2017 as the schedule expanded to include gatherings in Dubai, New York, and Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

With the event growing in popularity year on year, the series returns to Burhill on Thursday, 14th June following visits to Dubai (15th March), Cape Town (24th May) and New York (5th June).

The day will feature a fourball betterball stableford competition (with Guinness & Oysters on the course), as well as a Guinness & Oyster Festival dinner, brunch, networking and prize giving.

An invitation-only gathering, London entry costs £1,500 per team of four, with the winning team qualifying for the World Final at Royal Portrush on the 11th October.

Muskett continued: “It’s an opportunity to mix with like-minded people, meet Lord Iveagh and other Guinness family members and friends whilst enjoying great golf, Guinness, oysters and Irish hospitality at it’s very best.”

Demand for the event is high and there are only a few places remaining, companies wishing to take part should email enquiries@ggog.golf seeking an invitation.

Burhill Golf Club https://www.burhillgolf-club.co.uk/

BGL Golf http://www.bglgolf.co.uk/