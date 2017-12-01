FSPA Appoints a CEO

The Federation of Sports and Play Associations is delighted to announce that they have appointed Mark Kirkup as Chief Executive Officer. The FSPA is an umbrella body which leads and supports 13 associations covering businesses in the sports and play industries.

These include the British Golf Industry Association, British Association of Golf Course Constructors, UK Golf Course Owners Association and Club Managers Association of Europe.

FSPA Chair, Jack Osbourne, says: “Mark brings with him a wealth of experience in the sports industry, working in professional sports administration with a number of English Premier League teams and the apparel industry’s leading performers.

“We wanted a strategic thinker – someone who will ensure that the Federation is working as efficiently as possible and has our members interests across the sports and play industries at its heart. Mark will be working with the team to ensure not only sustainability but continued growth.”

Mark Kirkup said: “I’m thrilled to be able to take up this opportunity to build on the FSPA’s excellent work so far and looking forward to working with the team to implement the changes necessary to expand and grow.

“Driving everything we do will be two main principles; first, our commitment to provide the FSPA’s members – both current and potential – with the best possible services and second, to champion the sports and play industries in the UK.

“I’ll be building on the fact that the UK sports and play industries are stronger when they’re united, which means we have more influence when we campaign and lobby on behalf of our members.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of guiding the Federation through its next phase and, with the Association Managers’ considerable expertise to draw on, I’m sure it will be a great success.”

Jane Montgomery will be taking on a part-time role from April 2018 as Director of General Affairs leading on lobbying here in the UK and Europe, including Brexit and helping to ensure the smooth transition in the coming months.

FSPA www.sportsandplay.com