Foresight Sports Expands EMEA Sales Force

Foresight Sports, the market leader in golf launch monitors and indoor simulation technology, has strengthened its sales team across the Europe, Middle East & Africa region with two new appointments designed to meet growing demand for this year’s product range.

Advanced AAA PGA Professional Andrew Hillman, has 18 years accumulated golf industry experience and joins Foresight Sports as a Sales Executive covering all products across the EMEA region. Also joining as a Sales Executive in the UK & Ireland is James Cooper.

Andrew began his golfing career as a teaching professional at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi and furthered his international experience as a PGA Performance Coach at Fancourt in South Africa. He has vast experience of working with golf simulation technology and launch monitors thanks to his time at Golf Studios in Surbiton and the World of Golf, London respectively. The Surrey-based professional boasts a wide range of skills and qualifications, including club customisation, building and repairs; indoor golf simulation; Titleist Performance Institute level 1; and Swing Catalyst level 1.

James, who is based in Reading, has previous sales experience at Swinley Forest Golf Club in Berkshire before moving onto Crown Golf UK as an Area Impact Sales Manager operating among southern region courses.

“We’re delighted to have strengthened what was already a formidable sales team in the launch monitor and simulation technology sector,” said Edward Doling, Director of Foresight Sports Europe. “These two great additions will not only drive sales of our new GCQuad and simulators, but give our retail partners additional resources and experience to call on that is unrivalled in the industry,” he added.

Pictured top: James Cooper

Foresight Sports www.foresightsports.eu