Foley United Announce Brad Kautzer as new Company President and CEO

Foley United, the world’s leading manufacturer of highly engineered grinders for the turf industry, has announced that, Brad Kautzer, has joined the company as its new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Brad succeeds Jim Letourneau who will remain with the company as a senior adviser, board member, and equity partner.

Prior to joining Foley United, Brad had a long and successful career at Honeywell, including VP/GM of its global Electromechanical Sensing & Control business and VP of Industrial Control Products in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Brad has deep leadership experience in marketing, sales, product development, and operations as well as supporting growth through global dealer/distributor networks. He has successfully led numerous business and channel growth initiatives and is well regarded as an industry expert. He is well suited to lead Foley United to the next level in its business growth and lean manufacturing journey.

“We are excited to have Brad join the Foley United team,” said Jim Letourneau. “He has demonstrated throughout his career a deep commitment to excellence in all aspects of business, with a clear passion for new product development, sales, marketing and customer service. I look forward to partnering with Brad to continue Foley United’s leadership in our markets.”

Brad said: “I am thrilled to be joining Jim and the Foley United team. I am particularly committed to Foley United’s continuing leadership in product design innovation and implementing new ways to better serve our strong distributor/dealer base. Our thousands of end users across the globe will continue to enjoy the excellence they have come to rely upon with Foley products. Foley’s industry reputation is strong and I look forward to working with the team to guide the business to the next level.”

Foley United designs and manufactures a comprehensive group of products that grind and sharpen mower blades and related turf maintenance products used by golf courses, sports and parks facilities, and commercial landscapers. Products include reel blade grinders/sharpeners, bed knife sharpeners, rotary blade sharpeners, and related accessories and supporting products.

ProSportUK is the United Kingdom and Ireland importer and distributor for Foley United.

Foley United www.foleyunited.com

ProSportUK www.prosportukltd.com