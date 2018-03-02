Cook scores a new golfing recipe for Heythrop Park

The new Golf Manager at Heythrop Park has gone seamlessly from professional footballer to PGA golf professional in just four years.

When footballer Jamie Cook played the last of his 300 professional games he knew exactly what his next challenge would be. The former Oxford United striker wanted to become a professional golfer, win tournaments and show the world that it was possible to play at a really high level in two completely different sports. The only thing was, no one could tell him if it could be done.

That was five years ago and having won three PGA events in 2017, Cook has progressed his career still further this month by becoming Golf Manager at Oxfordshire golf resort, Heythrop Park.

“It is a great opportunity to take the resort to a new level of service with a completely fresh team on and off the course. We already know the Tom MacKenzie design is one that really excites golfers and we plan to significantly upgrade the condition this year. Our aim is for Heythrop to climb into the top 100 in the UK.”

Cook’s love of Heythrop began in 2010 when he won a BBO amateur tournament there with two rounds of 72 to win by four shots.

“I instantly fell in love with the course and the setting. It is a classic design and there are some really exciting risk reward holes. Winning the tournament there was a huge buzz. When I turned professional this was the obvious place to work!”

In the intervening time, Cook has been assistant to the club’s resident PGA coach and trick shot artist Jeremy Dale who has overseen his PGA training.

“I never saw Jamie play football, but he is a superb golfer and has been dedicated in learning everything he can about being a PGA golf professional. We do much more than just hit a ball and as Golf Manager, Jamie will use his new knowledge to make Heythrop Park a must play destination for all golfers,” says Jeremy.

There is no doubt that the golfing recipe at Heythrop Park is being spiced up, just ask the Cook!

Heythrop Park http://www.heythroppark.co.uk