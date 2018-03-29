Coaching Trio The Perfect Fit For Branston Golf And Country Club

Branston Golf and Country Club has strengthened its already excellent stock of golf professionals with the appointment of Jon Watts at Branston Academy.

Jon has joined popular coaches Steve Hadfield and Paul Hebdon as part of a three-man team all boasting a wealth of experience, knowledge and expertise.

New recruit Jon says his passion is for coaching players of all abilities, so they can reach their full potential, by using state of the art technology and the most up-to-date training methods available.

He arrives having learned his trade at the world-famous Belfry Golf Centre where he graduated third in the country from his PGA exams. He has worked with a number of European Tour and Challenge Tour Players, specialising in motion analysis and club fitting.

Jon has also previously worked as the Head Teaching Professional at Brocton Hall GC and Head Professional at Drayton Park Golf Club where he set up a state-of-the-art indoor swing studio.

Tom Storrar, Golf Manager at Branston Golf and Country Club, said: “We’re delighted that Jon has joined us to strengthen our team of golf professionals and we have no doubt he’ll fit straight in and build a great rapport with our members.

“We believe Jon compliments the skills Steve and Paul already bring to the club on a daily basis and will only serve to improve and expand the coaching offering at Branston.

“I’m very passionate about giving our members the best possible experience and having this excellent team of professionals is a key part of that.”

As well as coaching elite players, Paul Hebdon enjoys teaching the recreational golfer and gets great pleasure from his students improving their handicaps and achieving personal goals. He has developed his coaching philosophy over the years through personal experience, having coached thousands of golfers at all levels.

On top of his golf coaching, Steve Hadfield is part of the membership team and has recruited over 700 new members into Branston’s family. He is also involved with organising and promoting golf days, societies and events at the club.

Steve is extremely proud of his coaching achievements and especially that three of his junior golfers progressed to county level with two reaching national level. He is also very proud that he has been able to mentor seven of his assistants to complete the PGA training programme successfully.

Steve has introduced many people into the game of golf during his career and using his vast experience has taught golfers of all levels, forming many friendships along the way.

Tom added: “I’ve been thrilled with the work both Steve and Paul have been doing, and I know our members think the same. Adding Jon into the mix makes this an absolutely excellent team which will really benefit everyone at the club.”

“Jon is delighted to have joined the team at Branston, utilising the amazing practice facilities to progress his coaching and YouTube channel. He will also use his vast custom fitting knowledge to further the services Union Golf offers at Branston Academy with its 20 bay floodlit driving range open to all. This is an exciting time at the club and we are delighted to welcome Jon to the team.”

Top picture: Golf professional team at Branston Golf & Country Club Steve Hadfield (head professional); Jon Watts & Paul Hebdon (teaching professionals) & Tom Storrar (golf manager)

Branston Golf & Country Club www.branstonclub.co.uk