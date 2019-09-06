China Fleet Country Club Appoints New Golf & Estate Manager

Award-winning China Fleet Country Club welcomes Ben Waters to join the club’s popular golf team managing the busy course, driving range, Golf Pro Shop, lessons and coaching, chipping green and the many competitions and golfing events held throughout the year.

Ben joined the club this summer bringing with him a wealth of experience and talent in the golfing industry. As well as 13 years as Head Golf Pro for St Mellion, Ben is a member of the PGA and is passionate about bringing golf to a wider audience and raising awareness of the many benefits of golf.

“We are delighted to have Ben heading up our Golf Dept,” says Director Dean Bennett. “Our club has always been very popular with visitors from the UK and internationally and has a healthy membership base of regular players from the local area. Not only is Ben a very talented player himself, but he understands the golf industry and has great business acumen.”

China Fleet Country Club is steeped in history, developing from a Royal Naval canteen in Hong Kong to one of South West England’s leading country clubs. The Martin Hawtree-designed golf course opened in 1991 and features 10 par fours, four par fives and four par threes.

“Set in 180 acres of countryside on the banks of the River Tamar the course is a pleasure to play almost any time of the year,” adds Ben. “Being in the South West, we get great weather and as such the greens are smooth and firm. It’s a true privilege to be responsible for such a superb course, supported by a highly talented team which I am delighted to be a part of.”

One of the key areas Ben is keen to develop is the Golf Access scheme – a revolutionary beginner’s golf programme for the next generation.

“Golf Access is a new coaching programme for beginner golfers and has resulted in clubs reporting a sharp increase in junior players. The unique scoring system, colour coded progress levels and short course format is designed to make the experience not only extremely enjoyable but to take participants from complete beginners, right through to obtaining an official handicap and becoming a full member of the golf club.

“We have to ensure we balance both the fantastic traditions and history of golf with new, innovative ways to secure new golfers take up the sport in the future. I’m very excited to be involved.”

Top picture photo credit Nick Reader

Golf Access https://www.golfaccess.co.uk

China Fleet Country Club www.china-fleet.co.uk