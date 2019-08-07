Chefs & More Launch to the UK Golf Industry

Chefs & More, the hospitality recruitment experts, have recently launched their new website and with it their diversification into the UK golf industry.

The company, who specialise in the recruitment of food and beverage staff on both permanent and agency contracts, have quickly established an excellent reputation since their launch in 2018. With an extensive database of hospitality sector workers, from Executive Head Chef’s through to bar and waiting staff, the company are keen to grow in the golf industry and offer the same service to clubs with function, conference and banqueting facilities.

Co-founder, John George, is no newcomer to the hospitality offering in the golf industry having previously held General Manager positions at Eastwell Manor Hotel in Ashford, Kent National Golf & Country Club near Tonbridge and Tracy Park Golf & Country Hotel in Bristol. From his own first-hand experience, recruitment companies can be hit and miss when it comes to reliability.

“We’re keen to offer our services in the golf industry having identified a lack of reliable recruitment agencies specialising in food & beverage positions within the industry. Maybe it’s because catering agencies focus their attentions on bigger venues that golf clubs get the raw end of the deal, but we’re determined to bring a new, fresh and above all, reliable, service to golf clubs across the UK.”

Over the last decade, the catering and hospitality side of golf businesses has grown in importance as traditional golf revenues from membership and green fees has declined. Today, most clubs offer a food & beverage service, and many have branched out into more extensive conference and banqueting trade including weddings, private parties and corporate entertainment.

John George continues, “Perhaps the biggest headache in relation to food & beverage operations is finding appropriate staff. This is true across all sectors from hotels through to restaurants, and certainly golf clubs. We’re here to help relieve that headache.”

The company’s new website was designed and built by Promote Marketing, part of The Promote Enterprise Group that also consists of Promote Golf and Promote Training. In addition to canvassing clients with a need for permanent and temporary staff, the website has a thorough candidate application process that’s been designed to harvest only the most suitable candidates.

In addition to food & beverage staff, Chefs & More also recruit for housekeepers, spa therapists, hospitality accountants and sales & marketing personnel.

See websites for further information:

www.chefsandmore.uk

www.promotegolf.com