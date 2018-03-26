Caddies urged to pitch to Castle Stuart

Budding golf caddies are being asked to make their pitch to join the acclaimed team at Castle Stuart Golf Links with record numbers of golfers flocking to the course. The four-time Scottish Open venue is seeking

candidates to join the club’s respected caddy programme to meet demand from golfing visitors. During 2017, the number of players visiting the course increased by 18 per cent on the previous year and advance bookings for 2018 are also showing a 26 per cent increase on the same time last year.

It could mean up to 1,000 extra visitor rounds next year with visitors from Canada, South Africa, Scandinavia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Liechtenstein and the Benelux countries all arriving in greater numbers.

The 2018 Castle Stuart season started on Friday (23 March) and caddy recruitment is already underway. There is currently a core of 25 caddies, rising to 80 in the peak months. Potential new recruits – who must be aged 16 on or before 23 March – are being asked to send applications to Golf Operations Manager, Keith McPherson – kmcpherson@castlestuartgolf.com

These will be scrutinised by Keith and Castle Stuart Director of Golf Jeremy Matte. Keith has worked at leading clubs at East Sussex, Sunningdale and Queenwood, where he was caddie master; while Jeremy started his career as a caddy at Cassique Golf Club in South Carolina and was later caddie master at Carnegie Abbey Club in Rhode Island.

Successful applicants will undergo two days of on-course training, covering everything from how to meet and greet clients to course information and proper club selection.

“Caddies have to be positive and friendly”, said Jeremy. “They have to get to know their client very quickly and adapt to their expectations, experience and playing ability.

“We get a range of applicants, from teenagers to retired people and we have a very low turnover. Some caddies have been with us since we opened in 2009, and we get great feedback about them from our visitors.

“The new recruits will be very busy, meet some very interesting people and get to caddy on a fabulous course.”

Castle Stuart Golf Links has hosted the European Tour’s Scottish Open on for occasions and this year will stage the prestigious Duke of York Young Champions Trophy in September.

Castle Stuart Golf Links www.castlestuartgolf.com