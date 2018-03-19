American Golf continues partnership with Darren Clarke Golf School in Belfast

After a successful ‘Careers with American Golf taster day’ with the Lee Westwood Academy at High Legh Golf Club, the recruitment and training team at American Golf have continued to build upon the partnership in Belfast with the Darren Clarke Golf School.

The day provided the students with an insight into Europe’s largest golf retailer, information on potential opportunities within the business and support through work experience and CV building.

Billy Locke who works on the recruitment team at American Golf said: “It is always fantastic spending time with those who have a real passion for the game. Having the opportunity to speak to the students about our business and what we could potentially offer them in terms of work experience and ongoing career advice was great! The students were engaged throughout the day and really enjoyed learning about the business and career opportunities, not to mention the competitive chipping competition at the end of the day!”

Andy Peoples (Darren Clarke Golf School Operations Manager) said: “It was an excellent opportunity for our students to get an insight into this area of the golf industry. They all took something away from the day and had some fun too!”

“A very interactive and useful day!” Jules (Full time Student)

“It was great to see fun being focused on in the work place” Keelan (Full time Student)

“I leant a lot about many aspects of customer service and also choosing your attitude!” Conall (Full time Student)

Darren Clarke Golf School http://www.darrenclarkegolfschool.com/