Adventure Leisure appoints Andrew Scholey as Operations and Development Director

Adventure Leisure Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Burhill Golf and Leisure Limited (BGL) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Andrew Scholey as Operations and Development Director.

Adventure Leisure Ltd venues combine elements of crazy golf with animatronic characters, sound effects and eye-catching light displays in each spectacularly themed venue, providing a universal appeal.

Currently Adventure Leisure operates nine Mr Mulligan leisure venues and the business has been expanding outside of golf centres with new locations based in leisure parks and city centres.

A new central Newcastle venue, Mr Mulligan, Space Golf, recently opened, following on from the success of launches in Sidcup and Stevenage. Venues in Milton Keynes and Birmingham are scheduled to open in spring and summer 2018 respectively.

Scholey brings vast management experience to the role, having managed BGL venue Abbey Hill Golf Centre where he was recently awarded the group’s General Manager of the Year award for the third consecutive year.

Commenting on his appointment, Scholey stated: “I’m very excited to join Adventure Leisure and be a part of a growing movement for new exciting, leisure and golf experiences. We have ambitious plans to continue developing the brand and launching multiple new sites in 2018.

“My aim is to ensure we continue producing a high-quality leisure product which brings families together and provides entertainment for all ages. We are looking at all aspects of leisure and are willing to explore other activities as well as Adventure Golf in the leisure sector.

“Nothing is more satisfying than seeing two or three generations of the same family enjoying themselves in a fun-oriented leisure environment. If I can help spread that enjoyment far and wide, to new parts of the country, through my tenure I’ll be a happy man.”

Adventure Leisure Ltd https://mrmulligan.com