A First For Wales

A golf club manager in Wales has achieved the globally recognized benchmark of excellence in Club Management by passing the Club Manager Association of Europe’s (CMAE) Certified Club Manager (CCM) examination.

The successful candidate was Michael Newland, Club Secretary at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, who has passed the CCM exam raising the number of CCM’s to 45 Club Industry professionals across Europe.

Michael was Deputy Secretary at Sunningdale Golf Club in Berkshire before moving to the South Coast of Wales to take on the Club Secretary role at prestigious Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, a post he has held since 2012.

Michael is the first Club Manager in Wales to have gained the accreditation.

Speaking of his achievement, Michael said, “I am delighted to have passed my CCM exam. The MDP education pathway and World Conference has been a fantastic learning experience which I would thoroughly recommend to all those working or aspiring to work in the Club industry. I have met managers from all over the world and developed a great network of leading club professionals for help and support. The world class programme is gaining traction throughout Europe and I hope there will be more CCM’s in Wales in the near future”.

James Burns CCM, Chairman of the CMAE Education Policy Board also commented, “I am delighted for Michael. He has put education at the forefront his career path and has been a dedicated delegate on our Management development programmes. It is great to see the number of CCMs grow across Europe and the first in Wales. Wales held its first MDP programme last November to great acclaim and there is another programme planned for 2019.”

The CMAE has been in existence for more than 15 years and is now successfully mirroring its American counterpart (CMAA), in the creation of an effective education pathway for club managers. In 2011 CMAE launched their MDP throughout Europe encouraging club industry leaders to enhance their education with the ten core competencies of the modern club manager. To date over 1200 club managers have attended the MDP programme, with 271 having gained the Club Management Diploma (CMDip) and 45 now achieving the coveted CCM status.

