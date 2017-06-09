YOB Launches Bold Campaign for A/W17

YOB Golf, one of the leading manufacturers of crested golf accessories in the UK, has today launched its’ new AW17 collection for Pro Shops across the UK and Europe.

“Crested golf accessories is an exciting opportunity for us”’ explains Tom Armitage CEO & Founder, “YOB is actually an acronym for ‘Your Own Brand’ which is what our business is all about”. “we design and manufacture a wide range of high quality plain products and decorate with individual club crests or logos to create unique collections for members and visitors alike, to buy from Pro shops.”

“For clubs looking for an accessible stock solution, we have our Sport Collection – available in three primary colour schemes and flexible cresting options. This range provides retail brand quality and performance but tailored to a club’s specific brand.” says Tom. “and for larger resorts and destination clubs, who have significant volumes of visitors, we can create 100% bespoke collections that embody the DNA of the club experience, with unique colour schemes, design themes and fabrics available.”

The AW17 launch signals a new era for YOB who now have an enviable collection of products and experience of serving the needs of hundreds of clubs across the UK, Europe and Asia. Today’s launch includes a new show reel, shot at Southport’s prestigious Hillside Golf Club, which depicts the stock range of products being put to the test on the course. A wide ranging social media campaign will follow to support the launch as well as a suite of marketing assets used by a team of sales agents visiting clubs across the UK.

“AW17 presents a new opportunity for us to help golfers and golf clubs across the UK remain active during the Autumn season and into Winter”, explains Tom, “our range of seasonal essentials are specifically designed and tested to be used in some of the world’s most demanding environments, keeping golfers warm, dry and most importantly free to play their best golf in any conditions.”

To view the showreel, visit https://youtu.be/GP7BrpJnaug

YOB Golf’ www.yobgolf.com

