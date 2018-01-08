Walrus Apparel Launches Next Collection

UK based Walrus Apparel is fast gathering momentum within the golf industry around the world. The apparel supplier who specialise in golf clothing designed to be worn on and off the course has unveiled its collection 2 range.

The collection incorporates a fantastic styled range of outerwear, Pullovers, polo’s and a popular lifestyle collection.

Huw Morgan of Walrus Apparel says, “Since the inception of Walrus Apparel into the golf industry, I have been blown away by the response, feedback, sales and stockist enquires for the brand. We are receiving enquiries from all over the world from the US to Malaysia. People are sitting up and noticing what we are doing for all the right reasons.

“Golfers are not just golfers, they lead active lifestyles, Walrus Apparel is providing them with products that can worn for a variety of activities, whether its 18 holes, to the gym or for a few beers with your mates. From the feedback we have been receiving from casual golfers to seasoned professionals it seems that most would agree that there is something for everyone.

“Our best-selling gilet, ‘The Brandon’ is being worn on the links, out walking the dog, and to Sunday lunch, how many other golf brands can you do that with, without looking like you have just come off the course?

“We are making premier men’s apparel for an active lifestyle, here’s the best bits: –

Remarkable Quality, we are using some of the most sought-after apparel making factories in the world.

Style – ideas and concepts from golf course and catwalks inspire the range.

Comfort and Performance – Our products are designed with comfort and performance in mind, so not only do they look good, they perform, we use technical fabrics to ensure you get the most out of your garment.

The latest collection of polo’s are made using super soft handfeel Cottons, and feature beautifully styled coloured plackets, hidden button-down collars, and look amazing teamed with golf trousers or jeans, subtle branding throughout deliver that classic look.

“Our Lifestyle collection which includes Hooded Sweaters, T-Shirts and underwear, it may not be the guy that is hitting the gym 7 days a week, but at the same time we get it, staying healthy and occasionally breaking a sweat makes a well-rounded man. Our lifestyle collection reflects this way of thinking. Apparel that looks good and performs is key. Styles that are comfortable for chilling off the course and made tough for when it’s time to get onto the treadmill.”

Walrus Apparel www.walrusapparel.com