Vertical Groove Golf Expands International Distribution to the United Kingdom

On the heels of Vertical Groove Golf’s first-ever win, when global ambassador John Daly captured the PGA TOUR Champions’ 2017 Insperity Invitational, the golf industry’s newest original equipment manufacturer today announced the cutting edge Vertical Groove Driver is now available in the United Kingdom.

Through an agreement with Anemoi Sport, golfers in the UK, the #4 Golf market in the world, (according to the Top 10 World Golf Markets from Golf Datatech, LLC, and Yano Research Institute Ltd.,) will now have an opportunity to tee it up with the Vertical Groove Driver. As part of the agreement, Vertical Groove Golf will further expand distribution throughout Europe in the coming months, as Anemoi Sport also has distribution rights for Ireland, Spain, France and Germany.

“Golfers throughout Europe have been anxiously awaiting the opportunity to put the Vertical Groove Driver in play, and this distribution agreement makes it a reality in the UK, while serving as a launching pad for expanded growth throughout the European marketplace,” said Rubin Hanan, COO & Managing Partner, Vertical Groove Golf.

Two-time Major Champion and acclaimed long driver, John Daly, and 2016 Sr. PGA Champion, Rocco Mediate, serve as Global Ambassadors for the Company. Daly and Mediate are using the Vertical Groove Driver on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and other professional events worldwide, while several other top name players are also using the driver each week on the PGA TOUR Champions.

The cutting edge Vertical Groove Driver, which conforms to the Rules of Golf, is designed to reduce spin at impact, forcing tighter dispersion and leading to, on average, up to 40% straighter ball flight and up to 10 yards further in driving distance. Now, some of the best players on the PGA TOUR Champions are recognizing the results in competition.

“We are excited to bring the Vertical Groove Driver to the UK,” said Samir Khan, Managing Director, Anemoi Sport. “Our initial product testing with amateurs revealed the Vertical Groove Driver outpaced competitive brands in the marketplace while delivering a straighter ball flight and more distance. The Vertical Groove Driver is truly the breakthrough the industry needs.”

The 450cc Vertical Groove Driver, which is available in both right and left handed models, is offered in 8, 9.5, 10.5 and 12 degree lofts (right) and 9.5 and 10.5 degree lofts (left), while featuring a full range of Aldila premium grade, tour-proven aftermarket NV2K series shafts as standard. The available flexes include: 45 gram L (Ladies), 50 gram A (Senior), 55 gram R (Regular), 65 gram S (Stiff) and 65 gram X (Extra-stiff). At a length of 45.5 inches, the Vertical Groove Driver provides an optimum launch angle while maximizing carry distance and ball speed for many players. It is equipped with Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips in standard, midsize and oversize models. Alternative shaft options from Fujikura, Mitsubishi and Aldila also will be available.

Vertical Groove Driver www.vertgolf.com

Tags: Anemoi Sport, John Daly, Rubin Hanan, Samir Khan, Vertical Groove Golf