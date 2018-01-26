Headlining that stand in Hall C was the new T393 compact tractor and the new TE145 flail mower attachment For the first time, TYM Tractors had its own stand at BTME 2018 to accommodate the range after considerable expansion in 2017. Headlining that stand in Hall C was the new T393 compact tractor and the new TE145 flail mower attachment.

Bridging the gap from the compact utility range into the mid-duty range is the T393. The perfect choice for greenkeepers and groundsmen needing a powerful but compact tractor that is more than capable of managing the small and large jobs. It has one of the highest lift capabilities in its class with a lift capacity of 1200kg and has one of the highest hydraulic flow rates with a maximum output of 42 litres per minute.

Launching an extensive range of rear mounted attachments in 2017 was a logical decision for distributor Reesink Turfcare. Tractors are after all designed as implement carriers and making use of attachments rather than bringing in additional machines for mowing, tilling and shredding saves space in the shed and is far more cost effective.

At BTME the new TE145 represents a range designed to bring even more value, versatility and productivity to each tractor, which includes finishing mowers, flail mowers, wide area mowers and rotary tillers.

Both products are be joined by the ever-popular T654 tractor.

Steven Haynes, TYM sales manager, says: “Reesink Turfcare introduced the TYM brand to the UK six years ago and it’s been very well received by the market in that time. Brand development has been progressive and we’re now in the perfect position to enhance our focus on the opportunities for our dealers across the country.”

The experienced Reesink Turfcare TYM team were on the stand – including new recruit John Addy, who is the brand’s northern regional sales manager – to advise on everything from the most suitable machine for customers’ specific jobs, to all the optional extras.

Reesink Turfcare is the exclusive distributor in the UK and Ireland of TYM Tractors. It is based at 1 Station Road, St Neots PE19 1QH. Call 01480 226800, email info@reesinkturfcare.co.uk or visit www.reesinkturfcare.co.uk

