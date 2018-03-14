TOPSOIL launches all-new website

Following several months in development, British Sugar TOPSOIL’s new, multi-platform website at www.bstopsoil.co.uk is now live. Visitors to the site will see a fresh, easy to navigate design that provides information instantly at just one click of the mouse or tap of the finger.

A no-nonsense menu bar provides all the options you need, including information on how and where TOPSOIL products are manufactured and the stringent testing regime they undergo; individual product specifications and applications; a helpful product-specific calculation tool for designers, contractors and specifiers; how to plan an order and prepare for delivery; and product case studies.

To obtain advice quickly and easily, visitors to the site can simply click on the ‘Need Free Advice?’ tab, enter their contact details and question, and a member of the technically trained TOPSOIL sales team will respond promptly by email to pass on their knowledge and ensure customers choose the right product for their project.

The new site will be under constant review to make sure it continues to provide up to the moment information. Future plans include adding video content showing the manufacturing process and head to head interviews with product users.

British Sugar TOPSOIL www.bstopsoil.co.uk