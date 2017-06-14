Titleist Special Play Numbers now available as Stock & Custom Option

Titleist, the #1 Ball in Golf, is extending its newly introduced Special Play Number ball offering to dedicated golfers through Titleist golf ball retailers across the country.

Following an extremely successful introduction as part of the much-loved Loyalty Rewarded promotion – where golfers who purchased three dozen Pro V1 or Pro V1x golf balls were rewarded one dozen free – the Special Play Number promotion allowed golfers to choose their own ‘Special Play Number’ to feature on all Titleist balls purchased. Golfers were able to select any number, including 00 and all digits from 1-99, allowing them to play with a golf ball which reflects a significant or lucky number.

Outperforming expectations, Special Play numbers accounted for 40% of all orders placed during the Loyalty Rewarded promotion. Michael Creighton, Titleist Golf Ball Manager, said: “The addition of Special Play numbers as part of the Loyalty Rewarded promotion was extremely popular with Pro V1 and Pro V1x players.

“Launching Special Play Numbers as a stock option for consumers means more of our golf ball loyalists will be able to choose a personally-significant play number and stand out within their four-ball.”

Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x Special Play numbers, available in 00, 1-99, in both stock and custom options launched on 12th June, 2017 in UK & Ireland, with an SRP of £55.00 (inc. VAT) per dozen.

Stock and custom orders can be placed for Special Play numbers from 12th June, via Acushnet inside sales team, E-Sales or local ASM. No minimum volumes required for stock orders, standard carriage terms apply. Trade price of £30.50 (ex. VAT) per dozen.

