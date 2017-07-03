Surf’s Up for New G/FORE Umbrella

G/FORE’s latest umbrella is set to make positive waves in even the most miserable weather.

The Shaka – a hand gesture which originated in Hawaii and has become a surfer’s favourite – is the latest light-hearted addition to the range, which has made a serious splash with designs featuring the colourful G/FORE gloves.

After teaming up with Haas-Jordan, the manufacturers of the sturdiest and most dependable umbrellas on the market, G/FORE has added its own distinctive colour and style to complement the growing collection of high-quality gloves, eye-catching footwear and sharp apparel.

The custom 62″ Haas-Jordan design features wind-vents on all eight panels, solid fibreglass ribs, black braided fibreglass shaft, slip-resistant ergonomic handle, and custom epoxy dome handle medallion.

The first three versions – a thumbs-up, a peace sign and…a hand signal which invites the wet weather to go on its merry way – were showered with praise when they were launched.

The G/FORE brand, created by fashion-industry pioneer Mossimo Giannulli in 2011 – founder of the billion-dollar clothing company Mossimo Inc – has made significant strides in its first few years on the golf scene.

And the latest umbrella, which retails at £85, is to set to create a new wave of interest as it ensures golfers stay dry in a downpour.

G/FORE www.gfore.com

Tags: G/FORE, Haas-Jordan, Mossimo Giannulli