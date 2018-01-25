Srixon Reveals New Third-Generation AD333 Tour Golf Ball

Srixon®, a global leader in high-performance golf equipment and a brand dedicated to improving your game is proud to introduce the new third-generation AD333 TOUR® golf ball.
This all-new ball model delivers tour performance for golfers with moderate swing speeds. The Srixon AD333 TOUR is available in pure white and officially launches in the UK on 2nd February. Suggested retail price will be £29.99 per dozen.
With the new AD333 TOUR, Srixon has focused on developing a tour-caliber golf ball in a lower-compression design that helps moderate swing speed golfers achieve more distance on full shots, while maintaining the excellent feel and greenside spin performance of its Z-STAR® series offerings.
It was designed especially for skilled golfers with moderate speeds who demand the performance and feel of a tour ball; the lower compression allows these players to achieve optimal distance on full shots. Golfers can expect the AD333 TOUR to deliver exceptional total performance from tee-to-green, including tremendous iron distance and tour-level greenside spin control.
Key Technologies:
“The AD333 TOUR was designed primarily for good players with moderate swing speeds. The problem we identified is that these golfers aren’t optimising their performance by playing a high-compression tour ball because they aren’t able to compress it, so they end up sacrificing distance off the tee and with their irons,” said Michael Ross, Senior Product Manager for Golf Balls.
“These golfers don’t need to play a high-compression tour ball just so they have the excellent greenside spin performance that they’re used to. They would benefit greatly from playing a ball that offers the same great greenside performance but is easier to compress. That’s why we developed the lower-compression Srixon AD333 TOUR.”
Independent Test Results:
Srixon worked with golf laboratories to conduct independent outdoor robot testing on the new AD333 TOUR golf ball against key competitors. The results proved it delivers exceptional tee-to-green performance at an incredible value:
The new AD333 TOUR comes with a suggested retail price of £29.99 and will be available in stores from 2nd February 2018.
