Skechers Unveil New 2018 Men’s Go Golf Collection

Skechers GO GOLF, a division of Skechers Performance™ have announced the launch of the new 2018 GO GOLF shoe collection. Like its 2017 predecessor, it is set to make impressive strides through the golf market due to the continual innovations from their ambitious, boundary-pushing R&D department.

The 2018 GO GOLF collection displays versatility, style and lightweight comfort in abundance. Showcasing brand-new game changing technologies, exciting new designs and eye-catching colour schemes. Skechers are continuing to take inspiration from their market-leading and vastly growing running and lifestyle divisions, as well as introduce streetwear trends to the golf footwear market. The result is total performance and out of the box comfort built specifically for the golf course in seven new models.

Skechers GO GOLF Pro V3 – SRP £139.00

Recognised globally as the official tour shoe of PGA Tour star Matt Kuchar, the Skechers GO GOLF Pro V3 is the next generation of Skechers’ most advanced golf shoe. Featuring a fresh-looking new full-leather upper and available in three new colourways, the Pro V3 is the ultimate in premium out of the box comfort.

A Resamax® cushioned insole offers comfort and support throughout the shoe whilst combining with Skechers 5-GEN lightweight and responsive cushioning and a full leather upper are paired with an air mesh lining providing comfort and breathability.

Skechers H2GO Shield provides 100% waterproof protection and shields golfers from all weather conditions whilst a dynamic traction plate aids in quick removal of dirt, and provides a strong base for Softspikes replaceable cleats providing traction and comfort on any playing surface.

Available in: Black Leather with Silver Trim, Charcoal Leather with Red Trim and White Leather with Navy Trim.

Skechers GO GOLF Elite V3 – SRP £99 / LX £109.00

This full leather, lace up performance golf shoe is the next generation of Skechers’ most successful spikeless golf shoe. Featuring a new full-leather upper and available in four new colourways, the Elite V3 is the perfect spikeless golf shoe for any golfing occasion, on or off the course.

Featuring a low drop design to keep your foot low to the ground in a neutral position, a Resamax® cushioned insole offers comfort and support throughout the shoe. Skechers 5-GEN lightweight and responsive cushioning and full leather upper are paired with a DRI-LEX moisture management interior. Skechers H2GO Shield provides 100% waterproof protection and shields golfers from all weather conditions whilst an all-new multi-traction transition TPU outsole provides perfect traction for all golf courses.

Available in: Black Leather with Black Trim, Grey Leather with Lime Trim, White Leather with Grey Trim and White Leather with Navy Trim.

Also available in high quality, full-grain premium leather LX version in Charcoal with Red Trim.

Skechers GO GOLF Approach / LT – SRP £99.00

An all-new model in the 2018 GO GOLF Collection, the GO GOLF Approach adopts influences from Skechers’ lifestyle division by introducing a new, eye-catching leather and woven mesh upper introduced for added comfort and breathability.

The Approach also sees Skechers introduce a never before seen Relaxed Fit design for a roomy and comfortable fit, specifically targeted at golfers with a wider foot as well as a low drop design to keep your foot low to the ground in a neutral position and a Resamax® cushioned insole.

Skechers’ 5-GEN lightweight and responsive cushioning a full leather upper are paired with a DRI-LEX moisture management interior. Skechers H2GO Shield provides 100% waterproof protection and shields golfers from all weather conditions. Multi-traction transition TPU outsole provides maximum grip and durability.

The Approach LT, a Relaxed Fit™ Full Grain Leather Shoe that offers all the same benefits of the Approach, but showcases them in a Full Grain Leather premium upper.

Available in: Charcoal Leather & Charcoal Mesh with Trim and Navy Leather & Navy Mesh with White Trim.

LT available in: Light Grey Leather with Blue Trim, Natural Leather with Grey Trim, Navy Leather with Grey Trim and White Leather and Black Trim.

Skechers GO GOLF Focus 2 – SRP £139.00

The GO GOLF Focus 2 see’s Skechers push the boundaries of stability and comfort even further in this 2nd generation shoe. As the official shoe of PGA Tour star Russell Knox, the Focus 2 targets players looking for maximum stability during the golf swing in a sleek and contemporary design.

Maximum stability has been achieved through a sleek, low to the ground, full contact bottom and a dual TPU outsole that secures the foot strongly. Softspikes replaceable cleats provide both traction and comfort, whilst a heel lock design secures further the foot for a stable fit.

Comfort comes in the form of responsive 5-GEN and a Resamax insole, combining with a microfiber synthetic upper allowing for improved comfort and support. The Focus 2 also showcases brand-new OutDry patented waterproof protection which creates a waterproof, breathable barrier.

Available in: Black Synthetic with Black Trim, White Synthetic with Grey Trim and White Synthetic with Navy Trim.

GO GOLF Fairway Lead – SRP £79.00

Developed through continual influence from Skechers lifestyle and running divisions, the men’s GO GOLF Fairway Lead introduces a modern, lightweight comfort shoe like no other to the golf market.

Featuring Skechers Goga Max Technology, 5-GEN responsive cushioning and a brand-new lightweight, fused two-toned engineered mesh upper for breathability and comfort, the Fairway Lead is the ultimate spikeless comfort offering in the golf footwear market.

Skechers® H2GO Shield water-resistant protection shields you from all weather conditions, whilst an improved spikeless Goga Matrix outsole provides support and traction for a smooth transition.

Available in: Black Textile with White Trim and Grey Textile with Navy Trim.

GO GOLF Drive Classic – SRP £69.00

The Skechers GO GOLF Drive Classic see’s the return of one Skechers’ most successful spikeless shoe models to the 2018 range. With a simple, spikeless design and two unassuming colourways, the GO GOLF Drive Classic offers comfort and support and style aplenty.

High rebound Goga Mat cushioning combines with a proprietary lightweight, injection-molded midsole for optimal cushioning. Wicking lining adds breathability whilst a leather and synthetic upper boasts Skechers H2GO Shield water-resistant protection shields you from all weather conditions.

Available in: Black Synthetic with White Trim and White Synthetic with Blue Trim.

Skechers GO GOLF shoes are worn by some of the most recognisable names in golf. These global ambassadors provide Skechers with an invaluable insight on fits, aesthetics and function throughout their diverse ranges. PGA Tour star, Matt Kuchar and two-time winner on the PGA Tour in 2016 Russell Knox both endorse the brand with continual praise for their unmistakable comfort and style. European Tour legend, and Ryder Cup Captain Colin Montgomerie takes to the course in the men’s GO GOLF Pro V3 and Elite V3. The Skechers ambassadorial team is growing in size and success and continues to help Skechers GO GOLF evolve in their goal to become the #1 golf shoe retailer in the world.

Skechers Performance’s award-winning GO GOLF footwear has achieved prominence across the global sports market. Skechers Performance creates a unique partnership between athlete and brand, with a solid foundation and philosophy of listening to the athlete. The footwear is designed and engineered to the highest standards – the athlete’s standards – to provide the most innovative footwear in the market.

Skechers Performance UK www.skechers.co.uk

Skechers Performance GOSkechers.com