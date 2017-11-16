PlaneSWING® Golf Launches Junior Model

PlaneSWING Golf is proud to announce the birth of PlayNSWING® its junior swing plane trainer, weighting in at 16.5kg / 36lbs and designed for children aged 3 to 9 years (maximum height 137cm / 4ft 6in).

With the focus on fun and free learning, PlayNSWING (play & swing) is multi-adjustable, brightly coloured and a guaranteed attraction on the range.

The makers use a PlayNSWING golf club rather than a weighted PowerSLIDER. This ensures that young children can focus on the movement and not be intimidated by the weight of the club and is the result of two years of extensive research with girls and boys.

The colours are designed to be reference points in the swing, supported by numbers 1 to 12 in a clock formation.

“Using our club also allows them, when they exit PlayNSWING, to immediately use the same club to hit shots and experience exciting results that we believe will lead to them wanting to be golfers for life! Airborne equals Golfer Born!” said PlaneSWING owner Tony Clark. “Nothing will give a child a better understanding of how the swing should feel and this will translate into rapid improvement.”

Tony Clark added: “With PlaneSWING Golf focused on growing the game, we’ve made PlayNSWING affordable for PGA Pros to acquire multiple units for their club or academy and grow their junior coaching business.”

To reserve your PlayNSWINGs, contact PlaneSWING Golf direct at 0800-612-6686 or 07870 562777 Email: onplane@planeswing.com

PlaneSWING www.planeswing.com