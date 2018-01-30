PING Launches AW18 Performance Apparel Collections

PING has revealed details of its new 2018 Autumn/Winter performance apparel range, launching the brand’s most technologically advanced men’s and ladies’ collections to date.

With a focus on helping golfers play their best, PING has engineered a highly technical range, which combines proprietary Sensor Platform fabrics and industry leading apparel technology. Detailed craftsmanship throughout delivers a clean, refined and contemporary range, offering the golfer unrivalled quality, style and performance on and off the course.

Due to unprecedented success last year, PING has expanded its partnership with market-leading performance insulation brand PrimaLoft® to create a range of premium, high-performance garments.

Engineered to play, key products in the collection feature PrimaLoft® Silver Insulation Active. Millions of air pockets trap body heat in cold conditions and a permanent water-resistant technology means warmth, even when wet. Paired with a highly breathable outer fabric, this allows excess heat and moisture vapour to escape for maximum comfort during the round.

For the first time in golf apparel, PING utilises the new PrimaLoft® Performance Fabric Energy Series. This combines proprietary PrimaLoft® technology with soft, flexible fibre blends to provide the highest level of stretch and recovery.

Nature and technology combine in the men’s and ladies’ mid-layers category to deliver a classic, luxurious knitwear range engineered with the finest Merino Wool. With over 160 years of innovation and research excellence, these fine, knit mid-layers are sourced form Italy’s precious and high-performing Zegna Baruffa yarn.

Every day performance is guaranteed by H2Dry, a technical treatment that delivers outstanding comfort, wearability and total easy care, characteristics superior to that of ordinary pure wool garments.

