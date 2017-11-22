New Rain Bird Rotors ideal for smaller areas

Designed specifically for watering smaller golf course areas such as tee boxes and compact greens, the new 500/550 Series rotors are the only valve-in-head golf course rotors on the market offering a radius of 8.5 to 14.3 metres.

Available now, there is a variety of Block, SAM/Hydraulic, and valve-in-head versions. Replacing the 351b Series, Rain Bird 500/550 Series golf course rotors offer Timeless Compatibility™ engineering which means a course can install new 500/550 internal assemblies into existing Rain Bird golf rotor cases manufactured as far back as 1992. Taking advantage of this, golf courses can easily upgrade to the latest irrigation technology without having to dig up golf rotor cases already in the ground.

500/550 Series golf rotors are compatible with Rain Bird’s popular IC (Integrated Control) System™ that connects the central control and enables communication directly to every rotor and valve. Because the 500/550 Series rotors share a common platform with Rain Bird’s 700/751 Series, they incorporate all the improvements made to golf rotors over the past decade.

Jimmy Sandison, Rain Bird Golf Area Sales Manager for the UK, Ireland and Iceland explains, “Being able to add new golf rotors without having to change any of the control hardware is a real boon. And having the ability to water smaller areas more efficiently is becoming more and more important. Course managers are increasingly under pressure to use water more wisely, as well as delivering aesthetically pleasing and healthy playing surfaces. These golf rotors allow for precise and more efficient irrigation of smaller course areas. As nozzles offer higher flow rates and emit larger water droplets that cut through wind, (features not commonly found in rotors with a short throw radius), water can be applied exactly where it’s needed in a shorter amount of time.”

Rain Bird 500/550 Series valve-in-head golf rotors feature robust, reliable construction, top-serviceable arc adjustment and pressure regulation, as well as easy access to internal components. The 500 Series models offer a radius of 8.5 to 14.3 metres and a full-circle, 360-degree arc. The 550 Series covers a radius 8.5 metres to 14.4 metres, with an arc that’s adjustable from 30 to 345 degrees. Both offer a new low-angle nozzle for 8.5 metres coverage. Flow rates range from 7.25 – 13.20 gpm (27.45 lpm – 49.97 lpm) for the 500 Series and 7.25 – 13.60 gpm (27.6 lpm – 51.6 lpm) for the 550 Series.

The new 500/550 Series is the latest example of Rain Bird’s ongoing commitment to help golf courses use water more efficiently and reduce overall cost of ownership.

Rain Bird www.rainbird.eu/golf