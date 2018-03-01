Lynx® Golf Launches New Prowler® Irons

Lynx Golf, the global golf equipment company with headquarters in Surrey, Great Britain, unveiled its first ‘performance players range’ at the recent 2018 PGA Merchandise Show, with its new Prowler® irons receiving widespread acclaim.

The Lynx Prowler® Forged CB promises the better golfer an outstanding combination of a penetrating trajectory, feel and forgiveness and combines a cavity back with beautiful design and forging from 1020 carbon steel.

The new forged irons come in a satin chrome or gun metal finish, with Lamkin Crossline grips.

Sitting alongside the Prowler® Forged CB club, comes the Lynx Prowler® VT muscle-back iron – combining a hollow-headed design with a variable thickness forged face to deliver a killer combination of incredible ball-speed, higher flight and playability.

Both new tour-inspired irons have been developed in-house at Lynx’s Weybridge design HQ.

Said Lynx’s UK and European sales manager, Murray Tonry: “The challenge when creating the Prowler® Forged CB iron was to utilise all the benefits of modern materials, technology and manufacturing processes while retaining a soft feel and also delivering a level of forgiveness and ball workability that the lower-handicap and scratch player requires.

“As a result, it’s a more classically-styled cavity back iron, with a thinner top line and narrower sole that will definitely please good golfers at address without penalising distance or forgiveness.

“With the Prowler® VT, we wanted to offer an ultra-modern muscle back iron for golfers who love to hit the ball long, high and with superb levels of control. It’s packed full of technology hidden inside the head utilising variable thickness which creates ‘friendly’ spin on off centre hits, which in turn improves accuracy.”

Lynx® Golf concentrates on developing high quality, technologically-advanced but affordable golf clubs, backed up by great customer service. In the UK, it has gained a strong foothold in ‘green grass’ golf accounts – retail operations typically run at golf courses by PGA Professionals – with clubs designed and assembled in the UK at the company’s Weybridge, Surrey, headquarters.

RRPs:

Lynx Prowler® Forged CB irons 5-PW £675, KBS Tour 90 steel shaft, Reg and Stiff options. 3iron and 4iron available. *graphite shaft options available.

Lynx Prowler® VT irons 5-PW £599, KBS Tour 90 steel shaft, Reg and Stiff options. 3iron and 4iron available. *graphite shaft options available.

Lynx® Golf www.Lynxgolf.co.u