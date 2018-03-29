Lamkin Showcases Three Exciting Innovations

Lamkin Corporation, the original manufacturer of premium golf grips, is excited to introduce three new grips this Spring, each showcasing technology advancements in material development, Micro-Texture surface patterns and performance-enhancing grip shapes. The new TS1, SONAR and Comfort PLUS grips feature Lamkin’s latest innovations designed to optimize performance, comfort and durability, while benefiting from unique characteristics appealing to a wide range of players.

The launch of the three new golf grips marks an exciting time in Lamkin’s 93 year history, as Bob Lamkin, CEO and President of Lamkin Grips explains, “We are always committed to delivering the highest quality, best feeling and most functional grips, but appreciate that every golfer will have a different take on those qualities. We’ve spent the last year developing new materials, surface patterns and sizing to ensure every type of golfer has the best feeling and highest performing grip for their specific game.”

Each of the new grip lines use specific proprietary hybrid compounds designed to provide unparalleled performance, grip comfort and long-lasting durability. Lamkin has also developed innovative new Micro-Texture surface patterns for a more comfortable and confident grip connection. All of the grip lines are offered in Lamkin’s new PLUS shape featuring a straighter profile that is slightly larger in the lower hand. The reduced-taper profile, inspired by Tour players, helps to eliminate excess grip tension for greater shot control.

TS1 is a distinctive high-performance grip that delivers exceptional feel and performance. Made with new hybrid materials that are slightly softer than traditional rubbers, the TS1 retains exceptional durability and all-weather performance. The grip’s functional Micro-Texture Technology optimizes torsional stability and provides outstanding grip control. TS1 is an excellent choice for golfers who prefer a responsive, Tour-inspired and high-performance grip.

SONAR is an exceptionally appealing grip that offers both a comfortable, tacky feel with a high-performance material and a functional network of unique micro textures. The reduced-taper profile encourages the ideal light-pressure grip tension for greater shot consistency and control. A tacky and responsive feel make SONAR ideally suited for a wide range of players looking for a grip that feels as good as it performs.

Comfort PLUS is the perfect grip for golfers that prefer a soft and shock-absorbing feel, but want the proven durability of a traditional rubber grip. Made with the soft and durable DSX material, Comfort PLUS features a shallow Micro-Texture pattern and unique un-buffed finish to deliver a smoother surface and exceptionally comfortable feel. The reduced-taper, straighter shape reduces excess grip tension for a smoother, more controlled swing. Finally, an ultra-soft grip with the all-weather performance and durability that only rubber can offer.

TS1 is priced from $9.99 MSPR, and will be offered in Black/Red in both a Standard+ and Midsize+ (+ refers to reduced taper sizing).

SONAR is priced from $8.99 MSPR, and will be offered in Black/Blue in both a Standard+ and Midsize+.

Comfort PLUS is priced from $7.99 MSPR, and will be offered in Black/Red in both a Standard+ and Midsize+ and Gray/Teal in Undersize+.

All three lines will be available from C&K Golf, exclusive European distributors for Lamkin Grips. For more information contact kip@lamkin.co.uk

Lamkin Grips www.Lamkingrips.com