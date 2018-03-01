John Deere Launches New Hydro Bunker Rake

John Deere continues to help golf courses and sports arenas make maintenance operations easier with the introduction of the 1200H bunker rake, which will be available from the company’s professional turf dealer network this spring.

Complementing the existing 1200A model, the newly styled 1200H version offers the additional benefit of a hydrostatic transmission. This provides excellent pulling and pushing power to deliver a premium, trouble-free finish whatever the application. Additional operator friendly features include an adjustable seat and wide running boards.

Whether you are raking sand or towing a drag mat, the three-wheel drive hydrostatic powertrain develops significant torque to push or pull heavy loads at speeds of up to 10mph. The 10-to-1 steering ratio combined with a compact steering wheel allow extremely tight turns and easy handling.

The standard 1.8m (72in) rear three-section rake delivers excellent coverage for bunker, arena or construction work and is simple to detach from the hitch when changing jobs. In addition, the front-mounted blade is designed for easy lifting and lowering and maximum uptime, assisted by convenient and easy to reach instruments and electronic controls.

