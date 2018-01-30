Jacobsen Showcases TR Series at BTME

Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc. showcased the new Jacobsen® TR series of reel mowers at the BIGGA Turf Management Exhibition (BTME) in Harrogate last week.

The Jacobsen TR series features two new triplex cylinder mowers that will replace the existing TR-3 and Tri-King machines. Created with usability in mind, the new machines are built on a common platform for ease of servicing and operation, and are offered in both standard and premium models.

The TR320 (standard model) is 3WD and utilises a 24.8hp Kubota® diesel engine. The cutting units on the TR320 can be raised to a vertical position boasting the narrowest transport width in its class for access to narrow areas and ease of storage.

The TR320 also features a switch-operated cutting unit lift and lower system, an easy-to-use transmission pedal with a mechanical interlock for transport and mow speed control, and an analogue display screen.

The TR330 (premium model) is also 3WD and utilises the same reliable 24.8hp Kubota diesel engine. In addition to the great features of the TR320, the TR330 has integrated AdaptiShift™ technology, which allows cutting units to move side-to-side to mow hard-to-reach areas whilst keeping operators safe.

The TR330 also features a mechanical suspension seat with arm rest for superior comfort and a joystick control for lifting and lowering cutting units. Electronic control systems, including an interlock speed control system, and a digital display screen are included on the TR330 for intuitive diagnostic feedback and functionality.

Commenting on the features of the new TR range, Richard Comely, International Product Development Director for Jacobsen equipment, said: “The TR320 is our standard triplex cylinder machine and has been built to provide an option for customers who may have a restricted budget or who simply want a machine with standard functionality. The TR330 is a premium machine which has many fantastic features, such as electrical systems which provide instant feedback to the operator and on-board diagnostics for ease of servicing and maintenance. The addition of AdaptiShift is also a huge benefit for end-users and will allow them to mow hard-to-reach areas with ease. We are delighted to have showcased these new machines at BTME.”

The new range of triplex cylinder mowers from Jacobsen has been developed to suit a range of applications and budget requirements. The TR320 and TR330 models are ideal solutions on sports fields, golf course maintenance, light municipal applications and fine turf areas.

