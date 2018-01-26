Jacobsen Showcases AR Series at BTME

Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc. showcased the new Jacobsen® AR series of contour rotary mowers at the BIGGA Turf Management Exhibition (BTME) in Harrogate this week,

The new AR series replaces the existing AR-3 rotary mower and is available in both standard and premium models. Both models are 3WD rotary triple mowers featuring a 24.8hp Kubota® diesel engine, an ergonomic control arm, electronic parking brake and a brand-new rotary deck design.

The AR321 (standard model) features an easy-to-read analogue information display screen mounted in the armrest, accompanied by simple fingertip controls for seamless operation of machine functions.

The AR331 (premium model) has additional features including an intuitive digital information display, a joystick lift and lower control, and a superior suspension seat for unsurpassed comfort.

Jacobsen also introduces its new AdaptiShift™ technology with the launch of the AR331. This technological advancement allows the decks to glide effortlessly side-to-side to keep operators safe when mowing around edges and bunkers and allows users to mow hard-to-reach areas.

Commenting on the introduction of the new AR range, Richard Comely, International Product Development Director for Jacobsen equipment, said: “Our product management and engineering teams have worked tirelessly to ensure that the new AR series meets all our customers’ needs. The addition of AdaptiShift technology on the AR331 is something we know people have been asking for, and we are pleased to be able to offer it on the premium model. I’m confident that the new AR series will be a popular choice amongst grounds maintenance teams across the world.”

This exciting new range of Jacobsen triplex rotary mowers has been developed to suit a range of applications and budget requirements. The AR321 and AR331 models are ideal solutions for sports fields, golf course maintenance, light municipal applications and fine turf areas.

