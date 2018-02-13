Innovative Design Meets High-tech Functionality

GOLFINO, the European market leader in golf wear, presents the latest Collections for Spring | Summer 2018. The outfit Sunset is a special highlight of the new Men’s collection and combines a mixture of fresh colours with sophisticated prints, while the variety of patterns in South Coast stands out in the Ladies‘ collection and creates a pure summer feeling with its bold and bright colours.

GOLFINO‘s collections for both men and women are divided into the White, Green and Black Labels. Whilst the White Label stands for pure performance, Black consists of a fashionable range of styles for casual wear away from the golf course and Green for coordinated fashion on the course. These brand new styles impress through innovative, high-tech materials and a sporty yet elegant look.

Styles we love

Two more eye-catching styles from the Ladies‘ collection include Concertina and Golf Orbit, which inspire a desire for good weather and enjoyment on and off the course with their striking designs. This season, the Performance Trend outfits consist of classic blue and white colours with red accents for a visually striking combination on the green. Every GOLFINO style carefully incorporates a blend of fashion and functionality, with each garment boasting special features to ensure maximum comfort and performance, such as sun or wind protection, water-repellant materials or super-stretch fabrics, to name a few.

After Golf Collection

GOLFINO’s dedicated design team has this season focused considerably more on the expansion of stylish outfits that can be worn just about anywhere, whether relaxing in the Clubhouse after a round of 18, taking part in a leisure activity or even on the next city break.

“More and more golfers enjoy our GOLFINO look away from the golf course. They key to success is not just a sophisticated design, but also the characteristic GOLFINO fit and the incorporation of innovative Performance materials. This combination gives us an advantage over more traditional competition,” says Dr. Bernd Kirsten, CEO GOLFINO AG.

The new collections are available from GOLFINO Stores and partners worldwide as well as online at www.golfino.com