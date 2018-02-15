Groundbreaking Innovations Combine With ECCO® GOLF

Danish golf footwear innovators, ECCO GOLF, unveil their latest creation, ECCO COOL PRO, which combines several of the company’s flagship technologies.

By combining the performance focused ECCO SPYDR-GRIP® outsole, which debuted in ECCO CAGE PRO, with the pioneering GORE-TEX® SURROUND® technology, first introduced in ECCO COOL, this new design represents the ultimate blend of form and function.

The revolutionary SPYDR-GRIP® outsole utilises an organic structured design for outstanding grip.

This combines with a GORE-TEX® SURROUND® membrane upper which facilitates an advanced air channeling system within a grid-shaped sole structure, providing 360° breathability without compromising on waterproof protection.

This unique combination of innovations provides outstanding walking pleasure and stability in all conditions, as well unparalleled climate comfort and exceptional protection from the elements.

ECCO COOL PRO, available in two upper variations, further highlights the company’s commitment to innovate through a unique set of performance and comfort properties, including:

ECCO FLUIDFORM™ technology T.PU midsole grid

ECCO Freedom Fit mixing a snug heel setting with a roomier forefoot area that allows toes to move naturally

A perforated, performance ECCO Dritton leather upper that provides breathable and durable properties

100% GORE-TEX ® waterproof protection

waterproof protection A washable, removable inlay sole that offers the option of extra width

“The design of ECCO COOL PRO represents the exciting combination of two key innovations which will provide golfers with increased levels of comfort, breathability and protection,” said Michael Waack, Head of Global Golf at ECCO.

“Ultimately the shoe represents the meeting of two giants of ECCO development, GORE-TEX® SURROUND® and SPYDR-GRIP®. The result is a shoe that raises the bar in every aspect of performance,” continued Waack.

As is the case with all of the golf shoes in ECCO GOLF’s Spring/Summer 2018 Collection, ECCO COOL PRO is crafted at company-owned factories that utilise FLUIDFORM™ technology to bond the upper and outsole unit, creating a one-piece shoe without the use of glue or stitching. Benefits include flexibility, durability and a lightweight construction.

RRP: £210

ECCO GOLF shoes are worn in competition around the world by Fred Couples, Ernie Els, Smylie Kaufman, Thomas Bjørn, Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee and Caroline Masson, among others. ECCO GOLF https://global.ecco.com/en/golf