Groove-In-Groove Technology Sets Standard For New Mack Daddy 4 Wedges

Callaway has unveiled its Mack Daddy 4 Wedge line featuring an all-new proprietary Groove-In-Groove Technology that sets a new standard in shot-stopping spin and performance.

The Mack Daddy 4 line is the most rigorously tested and Tour-validated wedge family Callaway has ever produced, and represents the finest collaboration to date between wedge design legend, Roger Cleveland, Callaway’s in-house R&D experts, and its global team of Staff Professionals.

New Groove-In-Groove Technology combines a unique suite of features that provide incredible levels of spin and control:

The main grooves are horizontally milled and saw-cut to precise tolerances. In the lower lofts (52° and below) a 20D groove configuration has been used for consistent spin on fuller shots, while higher lofted wedges (54° and above) feature an aggressive 5D groove configuration for maximum control out of the rough and around the green

Each complete 16-groove face configuration also includes a new extra ‘Nip-It’ groove near the leading edge for added control, especially on shorter shots

In-between each main groove on the flat part of the face is a milled ‘Micro-Positive’ surface texture that features three raised micro-ridges, extending the length of the hitting area. Micro-grooves between the ridges then help grab the ball’s cover to increase spin significantly on a variety of shots

This combination of grooves and micro-grooves provides 84 different contact points to grab the cover of the golf ball

Roger Cleveland’s expertise working on Tour to refine shapes, soles, grinds and camber has led to a more compact shape, straighter leading edge, tighter leading-edge radius and slightly more offset, compared to Mack Daddy 3 Wedges. The tight radius makes it easy to make clean contact on tight lies for maximum spin and control.

Roger commented: “MD4 sets a new and higher standard in performance and appearance. Shape, feel, spin, control, versatility, finish and detailing have all been elevated to the highest level we’ve ever achieved.”

The uniquely satisfying feel of MD4 Wedges comes courtesy of a soft 8620 carbon steel head (available in an elegant Platinum Chrome or non-glare Matte Black finish) and a four-port aluminum medallion weighting system that allows for the precise positioning of the CG in each head.

CG moves progressively upwards as loft increases, ensuring a solid shot and consistent trajectory at all times. Completing each wedge is a True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour-Issue 115 shaft and premium Lamkin UTx grip.

Available in 21 loft-bounce combinations, including nine lofts – 46°, 48°, 50°, 52°, 54°, 56°, 58°, 60° and 64° – MD4 is the most comprehensive Callaway Wedge line ever.

Also included in the four grind options to suit a variety of playing styles, attack angles and course conditions (adding to C, S and W Grinds) is an all-new X-Grind, which features a narrow, high-bounce (12°) crescent sole, which excels during moderate-to-steep angles of attack on medium-to-soft course conditions.

Three MD4 Wedges are available in a specific Women’s range in 52°, 56° and 60° lofts (all in W Grind) in an Aldila 50g Graphite shaft with a Lamkin Diamond grip.

MD4 Wedges will be in store from January 26, 2018.

Prices: GBP 139; EUR Ireland 169; EUR 169; CHF 199; SEK 1599; DKK 1299; NOK 1599; EUR Finland 169

Callaway www.callawaygolf.com