Golf Tee Store Launch New Wooden Ball Marker Holder

GolfTeeStore.co.uk are a leading supplier of golf tees and accessories to the golf trade, golf clubs and resorts, businesses and the public. Today a new golf ball marker holder is being launched which offers something new and different to the golf accessory market place. The holder is made from wood and contains a customisable removable enamel marker. This unique wooden holder, will over time, provide a patina (with age and use) so adding that extra factor into accessories that golfers carry around with them which cannot easily be duplicated.

The bespoke enamel marker can be purchased separately if required and the wooden holder comes in two forms. The lower priced version is made from a mix of Oak and wood laminate. This laminate enables the holder to have a burnt effect rim and a rustic woody odour to it (at least whilst it’s new). The solid oak version (see image) provides a natural wood colour throughout.

The enamel marker is removable measuring approximately 25mm diameter x 1.2mm thick with a flat base. Colour options of either polished gilt or chrome are available. The design can be up to 4 colours and a quality stamped hard enamel finish is provided with all lettering and outlines polished, providing a superb finish.

The wooden holder measures approximately 34mm diameter and 6mm thick. The enamel marker is held in place on the holder by a small magnet with an easy release facility.

With golf clubs and resorts as well as corporate golf event organisers (and individual golfers) looking for something more original to use as a ball marker holder which can easily be located when in a golfer’s pocket or bag then this rustic wooden holder with a high-quality enamel marker could be the answer. Minimum quantity for either the enamel marker alone or with the laminate holder is 50 pieces. The solid oak plus enamel marker has a minimum order quantity of 100 pieces.

*Enamel markers without wooden holder from £1.06 each**

*Wood laminate holder plus enamel marker from £1.45**

*Solid wood holder plus enamel marker from £2.68**

** Minimum order quantities and carriage charges apply.

Golf Tee Store http://www.golfteestore.co.uk