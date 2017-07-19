ECCO introduces hand-finished Fornello Leather to Casual Hybrid Range

Leading golf footwear innovator, ECCO® Golf, has announced the introduction of a stylish new model to its ECCO CASUAL HYBRID range for Spring/Summer 2017.

Incorporating a highly water repellent HYDROMAX® treated fornello leather upper and available in two distinctive colours, the eye-catching new model facilitates a pleasant walk with its array of comfort and performance technologies. These include:

A premium fornello leather upper that has been HYDROMAX treated to provide outstanding water-repellent properties.

ECCO Freedom Fit which mixes a snug heel setting with a roomier forefoot area that allows toes to move naturally

An E-DTS® outsole with molded traction bars made from durable TPU that provide hundreds of traction angles for superior grip

“This exciting new addition to our ECCO CASUAL HYBRID line-up combines Tour-proven technologies with luxurious fornello leather for the very first time,” said Michael Waack, Head of Global Golf at ECCO.

Showcasing remarkably rich leathers and distinct silhouettes, ECCO CASUAL HYBRID also includes a special leather inlay sole that can be added or removed, allowing for width customisation.

As is the case with all of the golf shoes in ECCO Golf’s Spring/Summer 2017 Collection, ECCO CASUAL HYBRID is crafted at company-owned factories that utilise the direct injection process to bond the upper and outsole unit, creating a one-piece shoe without the use of glue or stitching. Benefits include flexibility, durability and a lightweight construction.

RRP £110

ECCO Golf shoes are worn in competition around the world by Fred Couples, Ernie Els, Smylie Kaufman, Peter Hanson, Thomas Bjørn, Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee, Caroline Masson, Gerina Piller, among others. For further information about ECCO Golf, please visit golf.ecco.com

