Affordable Quality: Walrus Apparel Unveils New Summer 2017 Golf Collection

Walrus is not a new name in the golfing world, having been associated with Craig Stadler many years ago. Fast Forward to 2017, and “Walrus Apparel” has launched successfully into the world of golf apparel, outerwear and accessories, where the focus is on delivering unrivalled affordable quality combined with modern stylish designs.

For Summer 2017, Walrus Apparel has produced a superb range of golf clothing that utilise the latest fabrics, on trend colours and fit, designed specifically for golf. A wide selection of high quality polo shirts featuring moisture transfer technology, and are accompanied by performance layering such as the Walrus “Percy and “Finn” Pullovers and “Backham” Puffa Gilet. The range delivers the perfect blend of style, comfort and performance.

Shorts and Trousers compliment the range, with colours matching the polo’s , enable complete outfits to be created. The “Antony” shorts and “Eric” golf pant are manufactured with a polyester and spandex mix to offer maximum comfort. Great detailing and branding make these a great addition to the golfing wardrobe.

Walrus Apparel www.walrusapparel.com

Tags: Craig Stadler, Walrus Apparel