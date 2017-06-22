The Hero Challenge is back, and this time The Open Champion Henrik Stenson will be amongst the European Tour stars and celebrity guests who will compete in the exciting one-hole knockout contest at Dundonald Links, as the North Ayrshire course prepares to host the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open.

The Swede will join reigning Hero Challenge champion Alex Levy and six other golfing stars at Dundonald on Tuesday July 11, two days before the Scottish Open action gets under way – and fans can secure free entry to the Hero Challenge by booking at www.lostintv.com/hero.htm

Television host Vernon Kay will present the action as eight players take part in seven quick-fire head-to-head straight knockout matches to determine the champion, with the entire contest concluded in less than an hour.

Before the professionals bid to claim the Hero Challenge title, celebrities including former Scotland rugby player and Strictly Come Dancing star Thom Evans and Westlife alum Brian McFadden will entertain the crowd with their own knock-out contest. They will be joined by a host of additional stars, who will be announced in the coming weeks.

The action at Dundonald will be take place over a specially constructed par three hole on the 18th and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports from 7.30 to 8.30 pm, as well as across the European Tour’s global broadcast platform and on www.europeantour.com

The exciting night golf event made its debut at last year’s British Masters supported by Sky Sports, as Frenchman Levy triumphed in the sudden-death shoot-out hole under floodlights and in front of 3,000 fans.

Following that successful opening event, the Hero Challenge is returning with three editions in 2017, firstly at the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, before returning to the British Masters supported by Sky Sports at Close House and then finishing at the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the European Tour, said: “The inaugural Hero Challenge proved hugely popular with players and spectators last year, and we are delighted, with the support of Hero MotoCorp, to expand the concept to three tournaments this year, starting at the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open.

“We have embraced shorter formats like the Hero Challenge and the recent GolfSixes tournament to appeal to new audiences and this one-hole straight knockout contest provides fast-paced entertainment, whilst showcasing the considerable skill of our players.”

Get free entry to the Hero Challenge at Dundonald Links by booking at www.lostintv.com/hero.htm

The Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open will be the fourth event in the European Tour’s new Rolex Series, a premium category of tournaments on the Race to Dubai with minimum prize funds of US$7million.

As well as a world-class field competing inside the ropes at Dundonald Links, the Hero Challenge is part of a variety of entertainment options for spectators to enjoy outside the ropes, including a free American Golf show, a host of family entertainment and a wide selection of food from local suppliers.

Fans can buy tickets to see some of the world’s best golfers competing on the Ayrshire coast – including official Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open hospitality packages – at www.aamscottishopen.com/tickets All men’s Scottish Open tickets guarantee free entry to the Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open just two weeks later, on 27-30 July, at the same venue.

