Howard Milstein and Emigrant Capital Purchase GOLF Magazine and GOLF.com

Howard Milstein and Emigrant Capital have announced the purchase of GOLF magazine and GOLF.com from Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com). Formerly owned by Time Inc., GOLF Magazine and GOLF.com were acquired by Meredith on January 31, 2018, as part of its acquisition of Time Inc., which had been in the process of selling the GOLF Magazine brands.

GOLF Magazine and its brands are the premier destination for golf news, analysis, insight and instruction across all platforms. The portfolio includes the venerated GOLF Magazine and GOLF.com digital properties.

Howard Milstein said: “GOLF Magazine is the leading publication serving the golf market, and GOLF.com is the top digital destination for all things golf. We look forward to continuing GOLF Magazine’s long history of editorial excellence, both in its print edition and through its website and other offerings.”

“In the coming months, we will expand the reach and quality of the GOLF Magazine and GOLF.com brands through key partnerships and the development of new content and services for golfers at every experience level,” Mr. Milstein added.

GOLF Magazine and GOLF.com reach an audience of 6.5 million across its digital, print and social platforms. The celebrated franchise and tools include the GOLF Top 100 Courses (including World and U.S. editions), GOLF’s Top 100 Courses You Can Play, GOLF’s Top 100 Teachers in America, the GOLF Fix Finder app, GOLF Live, Tour Confidential and GOLF Films productions. GOLF Magazine is the definitive editorial voice of the sport on and off the course, offering exclusive feature stories and insider details, innovative video productions, equipment analysis, instructional tools and much more.

Howard P. Milstein, Chairman and CEO of New York Private Bank & Trust and its operating bank, Emigrant, is an investor, philanthropist and entrepreneur. Emigrant is the largest privately held, family-owned and operated bank in the United States. Emigrant Capital, the private equity division of Emigrant, provides long-term equity and related capital to established businesses across a range of industries.

Since 2007, Howard Milstein has been a partner with legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus in the Nicklaus Companies. He also owns numerous other golf-related investments, including Miura Golf and GolfLogix, the number one app for golf and a global leader in GPS and club-tracking technology.

It has been announced that Jack Nicklaus is reducing his day-to-day role with Nicklaus Companies and that Howard Milstein will assume the role of Executive Chairman. Jack Nicklaus will remain as Co-Chairman.

Last Wednesday afternoon Howard Milstein met his new staff who will be relocating to the Emigrant Bank building in New York. Asked what their message to the golfing public should be. He said he wants GOLF magazine and GOLF.com to be the go-to source for all their golfing needs. Full stop.

GOLF Magazine and GOLF.com http://golf.com