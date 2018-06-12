European Tour launches new ‘Life on Tour’ podcast

The European Tour and Official Partner Hilton have joined forces to give fans a real insight into the world of professional golf in a new podcast series called ‘Life on Tour’.

Launched this week with special guest, former World Number One Luke Donald, the Life on Tour podcast presented by Hilton will take the listener behind the curtain to find out what life is really like for some of the biggest names in golf.

Featuring some of the game’s great characters both past and present – from World Number Ones to legendary caddies, commentators and more – we dive deep inside the stories you want to hear.

No subject is out of bounds.

Hosted by one of the most recognisable voices in sports broadcasting, Andrew Cotter, the first Life on Tour podcast chatted with Ryder Cup star and 2011 European Number One Luke Donald recently at Hilton St Anne’s Manor, near Wentworth.

A wide range of topics were discussed during the 50-minute sit-down, from his roots in the game, to college in America, family life, the Ryder Cup, topping the money-lists on both sides of the Atlantic, to Major near-misses and swing changes, struggles, injuries, celebrity friendships, stardom in Japan, wine and more.

