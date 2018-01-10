The Amazon Impact on Golf Equipment and Apparel

Golf Datatech, LLC (www.golfdatatech.com), the golf industry’s leading independent research firm for consumer, trade and retail golf trends, today released a first-of-its-kind Amazon Impact Report; a breakthrough study that highlights the effect the United States’ largest online retailer is having on today’s golf equipment and apparel market.

“Amazon is the most disruptive force on America’s retail environment today,” said John Krzynowek, Partner, Golf Datatech, LLC. “On the one hand Amazon provides the consumer with an easy to use, frictionless platform that easily and efficiently delivers products to their doorstep in one click. On the other hand, Amazon unsettles long established relationships, often negatively impacting the brick and mortar retailers of the world. This is not just an issue for the golf business, but something that impacts almost every retail category.”

Krzynowek adds, “No one has ever objectively analyzed the impact of Amazon on golf equipment and apparel from the perspective of the golf consumer, so we expect the results and recommendations from this study will provide a benchmark for future evaluations of how the business evolves.”

As Amazon is an ever-expanding force in selling golf merchandise, the 2018 Amazon Impact Report analyzes attitudes and opinions of 1,200 serious golfers about their overall shopping experience, as well as their perceptions of Amazon as a retailer of golf equipment and apparel. The analysis is based upon data collected in the 4th quarter of 2017. Most importantly, this investigation answers the question as to whether Amazon is having the same effect in the golf retail sector that it has had on so many other consumer product categories.

In addition, the study details a wide-range of key findings related to Amazon and its position as a golf retailer, including:

Attitudes and perceptions about Amazon pricing;

Reasons why golfers buy from Amazon;

Key categories of golf products that have been purchased in the past year;

Analysis of golf product categories that have been purchased on Amazon;

Percentage of total golf equipment and apparel purchases made on Amazon;

Importance of Amazon Prime in making a golf purchase decision;

Customer Satisfaction/Net Promoter Score of Amazon;

Channel preferences if “all things were equal” (price, product).

“The results of this report are significant to anyone who markets and/or sells golf equipment and apparel, as it addresses how golfers view the retail choices they have when making their purchases today,” said Krzynowek. “It is critical for the golf industry to monitor the changes in the retail landscape and this report defines Amazon’s ever-growing role in the business.”

For more information on the 2018 Amazon Impact Report, contact Tom Stine at 888-944-4116 or info@golfdatatech.com

Image GolfDatatech logo

Amazon uk screenshot