‘Running-Golf’ Day at Notts GC Hollinwell on Monday Sept 4th

FineGolf, the online publication that promotes the classic values of traditional running-golf, in partnership with Notts GC at Hollinwell, has organised ‘Running-Golf’ Day – an opportunity for green staff, secretaries/managers, chairs of green and all interested golfers to learn about the key greenkeeping issue for the future: how to manage the change from ‘weed’ annual meadow grass (Poa annua) to ‘fine’ fescue/browntop bent surfaces, with Britain’s leading experts speaking on ‘The case for running-golf’.

The Club lies four miles from J27 on the M1 along the A611. It is 23 miles or 30 mins from East Midlands Airport.

Three local hotels, The Dakota (7 mins near J27 M1); The Derbyshire (13 mins by J28 M1) and Rooms 281 (9 mins in Mansfield) each offer a discount to those visiting Notts GC at Hollinwell.

The Panel of leading experts will speak from 10.30 am, about ‘The case for running-golf’ and the key issues of agronomy and club membership support, for the successful management of a fast-running course with firm, fine-grassed greens performing all year round.

Speakers include:

Steve Isaac, R&A Director, on the relevance to today’s needs of Jim Arthur’s book Practical Greenkeeping updated in 2014.

To book a place (incredible value at £30 including refreshments or £55 to also play the championship course in the afternoon) email lorne@finegolf.co.uk

The Sept 4th day is sponsored by Symbio, Johnsons Sports Seeds, Barenbrug, Baroness and Farmura/Aquatrols.

‘Running Golf Day’ http://www.finegolf.co.uk/2017/02/15/finegolfs-running-golf-day-at-nottshollinwell/

FineGolf www.finegolf.co.uk

