PlayMoreGolf’s flexible memberships generate £70k + for De Vere Wokefield Estate

De Vere Wokefield Estate, one of four De Vere golf resorts in the UK, has generated more than £70,000 since adopting PlayMoreGolf’s flexible memberships.

The proprietary golf venue, located near Reading and home to a Par-72 championship course, now has 250 active flexible members, including over 90 new joiners, following the successful integration of the pioneering points-based membership programme in March, 2016.

Steve Dacre, Group Golf Operations and Sales Manager at De Vere, commented: “De Vere was one of the early adopters of PlayMoreGolf’s flexible memberships as it was important for us to be able to appeal to as wide a range of golfers as possible.

“There is a vast swathe of golfers today who only want to play occasionally and feel the ‘traditional’ golf membership doesn’t suit their lifestyle. The revenue growth we have achieved since integrating PlayMoreGolf’s flexible membership alongside our existing categories, supports the decision to join the network.”

PlayMoreGolf’s flexible membership programme, which is transforming the UK’s golf membership landscape, is ideally suited to transient, often younger, golfers and of the 250 new and existing flexible members now at De Vere Wokefield Estate, around 90% are under the age of 50.

“The lowering of the average age of our members is significantly important, as it not only helps to breathe new life into the venue, it will be an important factor in ensuring its ongoing success over the coming years,” continued Steve.

“In addition to the importance of continuing to grow the number of new members, equally as vital to us is the renewal rate and since we have been working alongside PlayMoreGolf ours now stands at 85%.”

Since its introduction into the UK market in February 2016, PlayMoreGolf’s flexible membership has attracted more than 2,000 members to its network of 44 partner venues, which includes Celtic Manor Resort, host venue of The 2010 Ryder Cup, and has generated more than 16,000 new member leads through targeted digital marketing campaigns.

“More than 2,000 new sales leads have been generated by its targeted marketing techniques for our four venues since we joined the network, providing further evidence of the benefits golf clubs can gain by working with the PlayMoreGolf team and the significant importance of offering golfers a flexible membership option,” concluded Steve.

Alongside De Vere Wokefield Estate, golfers can also enjoy flexible memberships at Wychwood Park Golf Club, Cheshire; De Vere Staverton Estate, Northamptonshire and De Vere Selsdon Estate, Surrey.

PlayMoreGolf www.playmore.golf

