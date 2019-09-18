Players 1st signs its 100th golf club in England

100 English golf clubs have now signed up for the player experience management platform Players 1st. The platform helps clubs to optimise the player experience via data and insights gathered from automated experience surveys.

Players 1st reached the milestone during its second year of servicing clubs within the UK, who are also a preferred partner of England Golf in the Customer Service / Membership Surveys category.

The growth of the company has also seen Players 1st create partnerships with 15 national golf federations. Now they look to take the next step of the platform development, creating a better user experience for the many club and federation representatives.

“Working with a number of new federations such as Spain, Germany and Australia, has provided us with some challenges and huge opportunities to refine our services and to remain the industry leading solution in the market for golf clubs,” Players 1st co-founder Jacob Buksted says. “Our strength within the Scandinavian golf markets over the past five years has given us confidence in the product and it’s adaptability into new regions.”

Regional Manager for the UK, Amelia Lewis adds: “As we focus on helping more clubs across the UK, we’re able to continue building our national benchmarks in order to share insights back to the industry and to clubs. Through these insights and our services, clubs have the tools to develop more informative and data driven business plans. This is crucially important at a time where there is a level of uncertainty in the golf club market, as this provides confidence to clubs when they’re in a position to invest in the club, but also to consider member feedback as a guide to strengthen their business. We believe passionately about growing the game of golf and will continue to service our clients, whilst we refine the NextGen version of our platform.”

Players 1st works with 15 national federations and membership bodies. In total, more than 1,500 clubs world-wide have subscribed to the platform and collated 2 million responses from golfers. The company was founded in Denmark in 2014 and offers a members survey, a guest survey, an exit members survey and a new members survey.

The golf surveys have been developed in collaboration with the Danish Golf Union and a number of other golf member organisations. Real-time responses are delivered back to clubs via an intuitive online dashboard.

English readers wanting more details should visit www.players1st.golf/england or email london@players1stgroup.com

Players 1st https://www.players1st.golf