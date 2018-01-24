NGF Top-100 Businesses recognizes Nicklaus

The Nicklaus Companies, buoyed by the strength of its global design business and a marketing and licensing business inspired by the greatest name and brand in golf, has been named to the National Golf Foundation’s inaugural list of the Top-100 Businesses in Golf.

The NGF Top 100 Businesses in Golf (the NGF Golf 100) is a biennial list – not ranking – that was created to recognize and celebrate the most successful, influential and prominent companies, organizations and associations in golf. The inaugural NGF Golf 100 is part of the National Golf Foundation’s ongoing effort to highlight the vitality, size and diversity of an industry that has an economic impact in the U.S. of almost $70 billion.

The NGF wrote that the GOLF 100 “highlights those businesses of fundamental importance to the industry, to both facilities and consumers.”

The Nicklaus Companies has spent the last 50 years focused on both—facilities and consumers—while embracing and promoting excellence in the game of golf, preserving its great traditions and growing the game.

“We are delighted to be included in the National Golf Foundation’s Top-100 Businesses in Golf, and to join so many other fine companies, and particularly those who are the believers and supporters of the NGF’s mission,” said Howard Milstein, Executive Chairman, the Nicklaus Companies. “At the foundation of their mission is to foster the growth and vitality of the game, and we share that mission.”

The Nicklaus Companies is dedicated to enhancing the golf experience, while bringing to the national and international consumer golf-related businesses and services that mirror the high standards established in the career and life of Jack Nicklaus.

While Jack Nicklaus was long ago anointed as the greatest champion in the history of golf, with a record 18 major championships among his 120 professional victories worldwide, he is also considered the world’s most acclaimed golf course designer and Nicklaus Design is recognized as the global leader in design.

Nicklaus Design, which today features Jack Nicklaus II as president, has created 415 courses open for play in 45 countries and 39 U.S states. More than 100 of the firm’s courses have been ranked in various national or international Top-100 lists.

With the November opening of Banyan Cay Resort & Golf in West Palm Beach, Fla., Jack Nicklaus has now been personally involved in 300 designs worldwide. That same month, the Golden Bear was named the 2017 Golf Course Architect of the Year by the World Golf Awards.

The NGF pointed out that Jack and Nicklaus Design have not only introduced the game to new and emerging markets worldwide, the firm has also impacted the game played at the highest level. Nicklaus Design courses annually host more events on Tour than any other design firm. To date, 153 Nicklaus Design courses have staged 1,029 events on Tour—including 300 PGA TOUR events, four PGA Championships, four Ryder Cups, three Presidents Cups, and three Solheim Cups.

“Nicklaus set the standard for golf greatness during his playing days and has also raised the bar as a businessman, philanthropist, and ambassador for the sport,” the NGF wrote. “It’s why after more than 50 years, the Nicklaus name remains so prevalent in and out of golf, whether in course design or as a recognizable global brand.”

The NGF selected Nicklaus in the Miscellaneous Category, a grouping created to capture the diversity of the golf landscape in order to recognize businesses with varied portfolios and niches. The Nicklaus Companies has a burgeoning branded lifestyle collection, featuring products such as golf academies; ice cream; restaurants; beverages; beverageware; wine; home appliances; apparel; footwear; and golf equipment.

The diversity of the Nicklaus Companies is evidenced through its broad portfolio of marketing relationships. These include AHEAD, AquaHydrate, AriZona Beverages, Delaware North, E-Z-GO, Perry Ellis International, Rolex, Schwan’s Company, Southwest Greens, Suncast, Terlato Wines, and The Toro Company, as well as other partners such as Bridgestone Golf, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, FedEx, Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation, PGA of America, St. Jude, and The First Tee.

Most of these companies and partners were also recognized in the NGF Golf 100. To read the story and view the entire list, click HERE.

The Nicklaus Companies has been broadly recognized for its excellence in branding and its stewardship in philanthropy. In 2014, Jack Nicklaus received the BrandLaureate Legendary Award, presented annually to a person who has contributed significantly to the world and society at large through their varied field of expertise. That same year, Business News Daily listed the Nicklaus Companies among 20 Great Examples of Socially Responsible Businesses, which integrate philanthropy into their business model.

For more information on Nicklaus Design or the Nicklaus Companies, please visit nicklaus.com