New Consultancy To Help Realise Ambitions Of Golf Facilities

A specialist consultancy has been formed to enable operating, pre-opening and potential golf businesses to fulfil their long-term ambitions and achieve sustainable profitability.

Called Three Off The Tee, it’s the brainchild of Mark Vickery, a former senior executive at Goodwood, Les Bordes and Royal Westmoreland in Barbados. From his base in the south of France, he has assembled a three-man team of experts in their field to cover the main departments within each golf facility that could benefit from their experienced skill-set.

Mark’s expertise covers strategic planning, creative sales and marketing, while Chartered Accountant Neil Dalgliesh based in Singapore provides sound financial advice and Dutch agronomy specialist Ian Ouwerkerk can advise on quality course design, agronomy issues and maintenance.

Neil, who also holds a degree in Hospitality Management, was in charge of finance for championship-rated clubs such as Sandy Lane in Barbados and Marriot Dalmahoy in Edinburgh. He also acted as a consultant for The Bahrain Golf Club. Ian is a Master of Science in agronomy and connected to world’s foremost institute at Wageningen University. He established Holland’s largest golf course maintenance company and built The International course that will host The Dutch Open in 2019.

“It took time for me to find qualified and specialist partners who share the same vision, but in Neil and Ian we have the right blend of expertise to help clubs and resorts succeed in today’s challenging golf market,” said Mark.

“I’ve spent more than 30 years in the golf industry launching, managing and consulting for some of the greatest clubs and resorts in the world,” added Mark. “Now I’m in a position to offer those looking for a sustainable future an independent, cost-effective service designed to secure revenues and future prospects.”

The consultancy first undertakes an examination of existing conditions and what is currently successful and what is not; followed by an in-depth study of finances, including potential cost savings and necessary investments; plus stand-alone recommendations on agronomy that may incorporate upgrading the golf course or efficiency of the greenkeepers.

Three Off The Tee https://threeoffthetee.com