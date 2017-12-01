National Conference Attracts Over 500 as Scottish Golf Looks to the Future

Over 500 delegates with a passion for golf from across the country will gather in Edinburgh on Saturday (2 December) for Scottish Golf’s first national conference.

The governing body’s ‘Future of Golf in Scotland’ event has created widespread interest from young and old across all levels of the game – from clubs members to PGA pros, from non-members to media, and from volunteer coaches to committee representatives.

Being staged at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC), the aim of the capital event is to bring people together from across the golfing spectrum to address some of the key challenges facing the game, encouraging healthy debate to generate fresh thinking and new solutions.

The conference will feature a number of other presenters and speakers discussing topics ranging from membership trends and insights, finance and digital innovation in golf, with interactive workshops offering the opportunity for all delegates to make their own contribution.

Eleanor Cannon, Executive Chair for Scottish Golf, said: “We are delighted with the response from the Scottish golfing public to this first-ever national conference and we are anticipating a very productive event at the EICC on Saturday.

“We are committed to our strategy of growing participation in golf and building stronger clubs. The conference gives us a wonderful opportunity to stimulate discussion on how we bring people together from across the game to achieve those strategic objectives, embrace positive change and look to the future.

“The backdrop is analysing the challenges facing the game, not just within golf but gaining a broader perspective of the fast-paced environment around us and we need to be aware of these in order to move forward. I’m excited by the challenge and there’s no better place to be doing this than in Scotland, The Home of Golf.”

The timetable below provides further details on the agenda for the day:

09.00 Registration Opens

10.00 Welcome, introductions and overview

10.10 Scottish Golf: Looking to the Future

10.20 Financial Overview

10.30 A Perspective from sportscotland

10.45 The Impact of Doing Nothing

12.00 Interactive Workshops over lunch

13.00 Workshop Feedback

13.30 A Glimpse of the Digital Future of Golf

14.00 Board Q&A

14.20 Summary, conclusion and next steps

14.30 Close

The national conference is part of Scottish Golf’s move to extend the consultation period on its new strategy. The Annual General Meeting will be held in March 2018, while the recruitment for a new Chief Executive to lead the organisation continues to progress.

Registration for tomorrow’s conference has now closed and all attendees have been emailed details ahead of the event.

Scottish Golf scottishgolf.org