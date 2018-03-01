La Manga Club To Deliver Improved Golf Experience With 59club

Spain’s La Manga Club has taken its commitment to delivering a five-star golfing experience to its members and guests a step further by partnering with 59club, Europe’s leading golf customer service benchmarking and training provider.

The world-famous resort – which recently joined a select group of courses in Spain to be granted royal status by the Spanish royal household after being awarded the title ‘Real Golf La Manga Club’ – is the latest high-profile name to team up with 59club, and will use the industry specialists to provide detailed feedback on all elements of its golf operation.

La Manga Club has been at the forefront of European golf for more than four decades, with its extensive golf facilities including three 18-hole golf courses, a nine-hole academy course and an acclaimed Golf Training Centre.

As part of the new agreement, La Manga Club’s staff and facilities will be rated across all sectors of its golf business including sales, service, operations, retail, golf course, food and beverage and management. Audits will include a series of mystery test calls and visits from 59club testers, who evaluate the experience afforded to both visiting golfers and prospective members, in accordance with 59club’s criteria.

Eduardo Ruiz, director of golf at La Manga Club, said: “La Manga Club is proud of its reputation at the forefront of the global golf resort market, and we’re always looking at ways that we can improve the golfing experience we offer our guests and members.

“We have been very impressed with the range of services that 59club provides, and this knowledge will give us invaluable insight and understanding to help us engage even better with golfers.”

59club CEO Simon Wordsworth commented: “We are truly delighted to welcome La Manga Club to 59club. It’s always a pleasure to observe clubs of such calibre that push the boundaries to deliver customer service excellence.

“We will assist the team to measure and compare their service levels against the industry average and the elite performers, and with a full schedule of training days to come, we very much look forward to watching the resort go from strength to strength. Personally, it will be a great benchmark to see La Manga Club achieve a ‘Flag Designation’ at the 2019 ’59club Service Excellence Awards Ceremony’, and something that will keep everyone’s focus for the next 12 months.”

Regarded as the industry leader in its field, 59club works with hundreds of golf clubs, resorts and companies worldwide – with leading names such as the Emirates Golf Club, Gleneagles, The Belfry, The Dukes St Andrews, Trump International, Dubai Celtic Manor, The Grove and Marriott Golf, plus private clubs including Langland Bay, Ashburnham, Roehampton, Stoke Park and Gog Magog.

The 59club partnership is the latest investment that La Manga Club is making in its golf facilities, with the resort already in the process of completing a three-phase course improvement programme across its world-renowned North South and West courses over the coming months.

La Manga Club www.lamangaclub.com

59club www.59club.com