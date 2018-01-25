Home Unions to partner Golf Environment Awards

STRI Group is delighted to announce that the governing bodies for amateur golf in the UK will be supporting the Golf Environment Awards (GEAs) from this year.

The Home Unions – England Golf, Scottish Golf, Wales Golf and the Golfing Union of Ireland – will work alongside STRI and The R&A to bring greater credibility and recognition to one of the few prestigious awards that truly recognise golf’s environmental excellence.

The Home Unions will promote the GEAs to create greater environmental awareness throughout golf. They will also provide a platform to help clubs grow the game by increasing membership and supporting sustainability at the heart of their communities. Sustainable management is now widely practised within golf and can range from relatively simple but effective projects, to grand scale schemes.

Bob Taylor, head of ecology at STRI, said: “The awards recognise the achievements of individual golf clubs working to ensure best practice through all areas of sustainable management. This brings industry credibility and dismisses the long-held misconceptions that the golf industry overuses chemicals, fertiliser and water. The support of the home unions will raise the importance of the awards, enabling even greater progress to be made.”

Robert Martin of Wales Golf, said: “We are delighted to support The Golf Environment Awards and be part of the awards ceremony. We fully recognise the important part they play in the golf industry.”

STRI is indebted to lead partner, The R&A, and the sponsors – Ransomes Jacobson, Aquatrols, Syngenta, Tillers Turf and Wiedenmann and would like to thank them for their continued support. The R&A’s involvement in the GEA Awards does not elicit its endorsement for the sponsor’s products or services.

The winners of the 2018 Golf Environment Awards (GEA) were announced last night (24th January) at Harrogate’s Crown Hotel, in a ceremony hosted by STRI Group and the R&A.

Environmental Golf Course of the Year 2018 – Carnoustie Golf Links

Conservation Greenkeeper of the Year 2018 – Stephen Thompson (John O’Gaunt Golf Club)

Outstanding Environmental Project of the Year 2018 – Abergele Golf Club

Operation Pollinator 2018 – Kingsdown Golf Club

STRI ecology consultant, Sophie Vukelic, said: “A huge congratulations to the winners and finalists of this year’s awards, you each showcase what sustainable management is within golf. The golf environment is a better place with you all working to protect it”

The annual Golf Environment Awards provide the platform from which the golf industry can demonstrate environmental excellence in all its forms. Established in 1995, the awards have gone from strength to strength and in 2018, attendees to the awards almost tripled in numbers.

Carnoustie Golf Links were awarded Environmental Golf Course of the Year for their incredible work within the local community and their continued environmentally conscious practices in all areas of golf course management. Each decision at the golf facility considers the impact on the environment and each member of staff is trained to work in such a way.

Conservation Greenkeeper of the Year was received by Stephen Thompson of John O’Gaunt Golf Club for his passionate dedication to nature conservation within golf. Stephen has extensive biodiversity records for both courses at his club, enabling him to tailor the management of the mosaic of habitats accordingly.

Abergele Golf Club won Outstanding Environmental Project of the Year for their Tir Gwylllt (Wild Land) area. Darren, his team of greenkeeping staff and several members have created a wildlife haven from materials ready to hand or donated. The project is a remarkable example of people pulling together to create something spectacular.

Operation Pollinator was awarded to Kingsdown Golf Club where Tom Freeman had introduced extensive native wildflower areas with the help of local primary school children. Not only did this Operation Pollinator project provide for nectar and pollen loving insects, it also provided a great golf education to the younger generation.

The entries for the 2019 Golf Environment Awards are now open and we encourage all golf clubs, big or small, to enter and show off their hard work.

