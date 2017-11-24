Golf Club Management A Winner In Wales

Twenty-four golf industry managers, including nine from Wales, took part in the first Management Development Programme (MDP) part 1 course co-hosted by Wales Golf.

The Club Managers Association of Europe (CMAE) joined forces with Wales Golf to host the golf and club industry professionals from Wales, England, Ireland, Scotland and Saudi Arabia at the Vale Resort near Cardiff.

It was a five-day residential course focused on club operations and the ten core competencies of club management. The delegates from clubs affiliated to Wales Golf benefitted from bursaries of £300 towards the cost of attending the course.

Wales Golf’s Stuart Finlay commented, “Wales Golf were thrilled to be hosting the CMAE MDP1 in Wales at the Vale Resort.

“Twenty-four delegates from across the UK and Europe was a very good number and their engagement throughout the week was excellent. It was pleasing to see nine Welsh delegates who took a huge amount from the week and we will be working with them all to improve their clubs in the coming months.

“The MDP program is one of Europe’s leading management programs and provides those involved in the golf industry a first class education in a number of areas.”

Course delegate John Edwards, Assistant Secretary at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, said, “The course is superbly delivered by experienced and knowledgeable presenters who make the sessions fun and engaging. I would strongly recommend it to anyone pursuing a career in Club management.”

CMAE Director of Education Torbjorn Johansson added, “We are thrilled at the success of the first MDP to be held in Wales.

“The continued success of our Management Development Programme shows there is a real thirst for education and continuous professional development amongst Europe’s club managers.

“A special thanks goes to Wales Golf who were not only exceptional course hosts but, through their support, have enabled nine Welsh club managers to start their MDP journey.”

The Management Development Programme was launched in 2011 and has been held successfully in England, Scotland, Ireland, Spain, France, Italy and Dubai, attracting over 1000 delegates from across Europe and the Middle East.

For more information about CMAE and their Management Development Programmes visit:

www.cmaeurope.org

Wales Golf www.walesgolf.org