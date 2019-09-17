First golf students graduate from University of the Highlands  

Four students were in the first group to graduate from the University of the Highlands and Islands’ professional golf BA (Hons) degree at the North Highland College UHI graduation ceremony held on September 14.

Marsha Hull (31) from Strathhaven, Alastair McNaughton (22) from Paisley, Graham Minton (23) from Gourock and Riccardo Cellerino (25) from Italy completed the new four-year degree in Dornoch, close to the world-renowned Royal Dornoch Golf Club. The course is aimed at those aspiring to a career in the golf industry and offers the opportunity to work in various roles, with a particular focus on coaching and performance.

Alan Fleming, golf curriculum leader, said: “I am proud to see our first cohort of talented students graduate. They have put in a lot of effort to continue competing whilst also studying. This is just the start of their careers, with further studies and playing professional events now in the pipeline.”

He added: “We are the only university in Scotland that the Professional Golfers’ Association partners with. This makes the course unique, giving students daily access to excellent playing, practice and training facilities. Our course is designed to give graduates the option to gain PGA membership alongside their degreewhich helps to boost employability options.”

Marsha Hull, one of the graduates said: “During my studies at the university, I have received support on a professional and personal level from both lecturers and my fellow students. This has played, and willcontinue to play a huge part in the progression of my career. With this being an honours degree, I can now apply for graduate positions or apply for a master’s degree. If you’re passionate about a career in the golf industry, this course offers many unique opportunities.”

picture caption: (from left) Lewis Johnson, Graham Minton, Alistair Mcnaughton, Alan Fleming, Riccardo Cellerino and John Oster